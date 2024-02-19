Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Euro 2024: opponents of the tricolors, massive support

O.D.
English Section / 19 februarie

Euro 2024: opponents of the tricolors, massive support

Versiunea în limba română

The homely man makes his sled in the summer and buys tickets to the matches of the European Championship final tournament in the winter. There are a lot of homely people in Belgium. The duel of the fans has already started and the first favorites appear in our group. The Belgian supporters have already bought an impressive number of tickets for Euro 2024, so the "red devils" will play almost as if they were on home soil, with Romania's national team among their opponents, informs the website walfoot.be. After a completely missed World Cup 2022, in which it did not make it past the group stage, the Belgian national team owes the fans a rematch. They will be traveling in large numbers to Germany for the final tournament this summer and have bought over 30,000 tickets for the group matches alone. Belgium will play Slovakia (June 17), Romania (June 22) and the winner of a qualification play-off (June 26). An important support, which Domenico Tedesco's men will have to rely on in difficult moments, notes walfoot.be. The cited site mentions that there were few Belgian fans who arrived in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

The first tranche of 1.2 million tickets was sold between October 6-26, 2023, and the last will be available after the play-off matches, scheduled for March 21 and 26, when the final Euro teams will be decided. The second phase, in which the supporters of the 21 already qualified teams were offered one million tickets for the group stage, ended on December 12. Each national association received 10,000 tickets for each of the three matches in their group, at the tournament that will take place in Germany, between June 14 and July 14, 2024, with unsold tickets being redistributed. A lottery for the distribution of another package of tickets took place in January through the official UEFA website. Ticket prices are between 30 euros and 200 euros, while for the opening game Germany - Scotland they are more expensive, between 50 and 600 euros.

