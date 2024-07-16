EURO 2024, the victory of normality

Versiunea în limba română

Spain prevailed at EURO 2024, after a final tournament in which it performed at the same high level, without syncopation and attempts to cheat football. Rodri, a very effective stopper, was named the player of the tournament, so we can talk about a victory of normality, in a tournament where the dazzling flashes were absent and where discipline made the law. AI favorites England came pretty close to the trophy, missing both goals by inches to pull off a big performance, but we have to admit that the islanders' play has not impressed in any way in this tournament.

Spain achieved a historic performance, winning its fourth European Championship after defeating England (2-1) in the final played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. As performance has to be paid for, Spanish players will receive substantial bonuses. The triumph of the Iberians comes with a considerable amount of money from UEFA, which distributes a total of 331 million euros between the 24 participating teams, depending on the performance and progress of each team in the tournament. The sums allocated by UEFA are as follows: Participation in the tournament: 9.25 million euros; Wins in the group stage: 1 million euros for each win; Draws in the group stage: 500,000 euros for each draw; Qualification in the eighth: 1.5 million euros; Qualification in the quarter-finals: 2.5 million euros; Qualification in the semi-finals: 4 million euros; Runner-up: 5 million euros; Champion: 8 million euros. With three victories in the group stage and winning the trophy, Spain received 28.25 million euros from UEFA. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has also established a bonus system to reward players, agreed between the federation and the captains. These bonuses increased as the team progressed in the tournament: Round of 16 qualification: euro180,000 per player; Qualification in the quarter-finals: 75,000 euros more per player; Qualification in the semi-finals: 233,653 euros cumulative for the players; Qualification in the final: 291,346 euros cumulated; Victory in the final: 434,615 euros accumulated. Thus, each player of the Spanish national team who participated in this campaign will receive a total bonus of 434,615 euros. This amount is also valid for the coach Luis de la Fuente.

The Spanish midfielder Rodri was named the Player of the European Championship in Germany by the technical observers team of UEFA, which also includes Ionuţ Lupescu. UEFA's technical observers at EURO 2024 were Fabio Capello, Ionuţ Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljo¹a Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue . At the previous edition of the Euro, the player of the tournament was the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma. Spain's Lamine Yamal was named the best young player of Euro 2024. He became the youngest player of the tournament when he started in the 3-0 win against Croatia in the first leg (16 years and 338 days), and then he set a new record for the youngest EURO scorer when he scored a wonderful goal against France in the semi-finals (16 years and 362 days). He turned 17 the day before the 2-1 final victory over England, becoming the youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup final.

Georgian Georges Mikautadze, German Jamal Musiala, Slovak Ivan Schranz, Dutch Cody Gakpo, Spanish Dani Olmo and English Harry Kane, with 3 goals each, are the top scorers of the European Football Championship. 117 goals were scored in Germany. Of these ten were own goals.