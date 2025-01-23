Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Europe Depends on Chinese Rare Earths

A.V.
English Section / 23 ianuarie

Europe Depends on Chinese Rare Earths

Versiunea în limba română

Despite efforts to reduce its dependence on China for critical raw materials, Europe remains heavily dependent on the Asian country's resources, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com. It highlights the proportion of the EU's supply of 12 raw materials used in various industries that come from China. The analysis is based on Bloomberg data, according to research by the European Commission.

The cited source shows that Europe relies 100% on China for heavy rare earth elements, which are used in technologies related to hybrid cars, fiber optics and nuclear energy. At the same time, 97% of the magnesium consumed in Europe, for uses ranging from aerospace alloys to car parts, comes from the Asian country. It is followed by light rare earth elements (85%), lithium (79%), gallium (71%), scandium (67%) and bismuth (65%).

The EU is facing a pressing concern about access to critical raw materials, with fears that the Asian country could use them as a weapon to dominate these resources. One proposed solution in this context is the EU Critical Raw Materials Act, which entered into force in May 2024, the cited source notes. The regulatory act requires that a 10% quota of all critical raw materials consumed in the EU be produced in the community bloc. In addition, the law calls for a significant increase in recycling efforts, amounting to up to 25% of annual EU consumption. Finally, this regulatory act sets the goal of reducing dependence for any critical raw material on a single country outside the EU to less than 65% by 2030.

Canada blocked the sale of rare earths to China

Ottawa blocked in June 2024, for the first time, the sale of rare earths from Canada's far north to a company based in China, a leader in this sector, according to a government source quoted by AFP.

The federal government has not ruled out intervening again to "restrict Chinese investment in the Canadian mining sector," an official told AFP on condition of anonymity, noting that he was not authorized to speak publicly on the subject, Agerpres notes.

Following the bankruptcy of its Canadian branch, the Australian company Vital Metals planned to sell its ore reserves to the Chinese company Shenghe Resources, being unable to process them. But Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Natural Resources, "stepped in to facilitate a deal so that the materials could stay in Canada," the source said.

The materials extracted from the Nechalacho mine in the Northwest Territories were subsequently sold for C$3 million (euro2 million) to the Saskatchewan Research Council, which is building processing plants.

Ottawa considers rare earth metals a matter of national security and a key element of its decarbonization strategy.

The government led by Justin Trudeau has therefore implemented restrictions on investment and exports, mainly targeting China, which largely dominates the sector. Billions of dollars in government incentives have been allocated to accelerate local mining and build new battery factories.

Rare earths and other strategic minerals such as lithium, cadmium, nickel and cobalt are essential components of electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and other so-called green technologies.

Canada is "taking steps to develop secure domestic sectors for essential minerals to reduce its dependence on foreign countries," Wilkinson's office said in a statement, adding: "When it comes to financing mining companies operating in Canada, the answer cannot simply be investment from Chinese state-owned enterprises."

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

23 ianuarie
Ediţia din 23.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7609
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2692
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8894
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur422.4014

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb