European Congress of Horticulture: Specialists from 70 countries, at the Palace of the Parliament

O.D.
English Section / 14 mai

European Congress of Horticulture: Specialists from 70 countries, at the Palace of the Parliament

The European Horticulture Congress (Europe Horticulture Congress - EHC 2024) is taking place these days in Bucharest, at the Palace of the Parliament, until May 16. According to the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, the congress brings together 800 participants from over 70 countries, in ten symposia, 11 technical tours and three professional tours:

"The organization of the European Congress of Horticulture in Romania represents a special opportunity for education and research, contributing to the international exchange of ideas and promoting European concepts of transforming the urban environment into green cities. Bringing this international event to Romania offers students, researchers, teachers and professionals access to top experts and innovations in the field of horticulture, strengthening national and international collaborations". The organizers propose to the general public the campaign - competition "Hortcultural Bucharest" in which 11 green islands are organized with elements of horticulture, such as the apple, the iris flower, the tomato, the bee. To enter the contest, visitors must visit at least nine of the 11 green islands, scan the location's QR code and confirm the route traveled on horticultural.usamv.ro. European Horticulture Congress - EHC 2024 is organized by the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, together with the Ministry of Education, Bucharest City Hall, the Romanian Society of Horticulturalists and the International Society of Horticultural Sciences (ISHS). The European Congress of Horticulture is organized every four years, the other editions being hosted by Germany (Stuttgart - 2021), Greece (Chania - 2016), France (Angers - 2012) and, respectively, Austria (Vienna - 2008). EHC 2024 encourages the active participation of young people, integrating both students and early professionals into the scientific community through training and mentoring.

