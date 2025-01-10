European security - the main theme of the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU

Versiunea în limba română

In the context of a Europe marked by global tensions and internal crises, Poland's main theme for the rotating presidency of the European Council, which it took over from Hungary on 1 January 2025 and will exercise until 1 July 2025, is the security of the European Union, said Agnieszka Bartol, Ambassador and Head of the Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU, in an interview with The Parliament. With the war in Ukraine and other regional challenges in the background, Poland believes that security is the foundation of European stability. Bartol emphasizes that this security has several dimensions: from the defense of external borders and economic security, to energy, food and health security.

"It is time for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security and destiny," Agnieszka Bartol told the cited source, adding that the Polish presidency of the EU Council intends to advance key files and contribute to strengthening European unity in the face of common threats.

One of the focal points of the Polish presidency is the protection of the EU's external borders. Bartol stressed that this is not just a national responsibility, but a common one, vital for preserving freedom of movement in the Schengen area. "We need to build real security for the EU territory and the Schengen area," the Polish ambassador said, warning about the tactics of undemocratic regimes in Belarus and Russia.

At the same time, Poland aims to work closely with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to ensure a unified political response at the EU-27 level. Agnieszka Bartol highlighted the European bloc's ability to remain united in the face of crises, as demonstrated in the case of Brexit and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"We spend the most on defense in the EU, relative to GDP. We are well positioned to support increased pressure on Russia, firm support for Ukraine and strengthening the EU's defense readiness," Bartol added.

At a time when nationalist and far-right political currents are gaining ground in Europe, Poland's representative to the European Union reiterates her country's commitment to the Union's fundamental values. "Being pro-EU means seeing the big picture and working for the common interest; supporting democracy and individual rights."

The ambassador believes that the rotating presidency remains an effective form of European governance, as it not only promotes diversity and shared responsibility, but also contributes to better mutual understanding between member states.

"If used well, the rotating presidency can bring significant benefits to the entire Union," concluded Agnieszka Bartol.

Poland's assumption of the rotating presidency comes at a critical moment for the EU, and the success of this mandate will depend on the country's ability to advance strategic agendas and shape Europe's response to future challenges. With a well-defined agenda and a clear vision on security, Poland is positioning itself as a key player in the European Union's foreign and defence policy.