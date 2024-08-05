Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Eurostat: The number of registrations of new full-electric cars is increasing

George Marinescu
English Section / 5 august

Eurostat: The number of registrations of new full-electric cars is increasing

Versiunea în limba română

The share of new full-electric passenger cars among registrations reached 14.6% in 2023, marking a continuation of the rapid increase in the adoption of electric vehicles in the EU, Eurostat said in a press release issued at the end of last week. According to Eurostat data, 1.5 million new full-electric cars were registered in the European Union last year, bringing the total number to 4.5 million such cars on European roads.

In terms of car stock, as of 31 December 2023, battery-only electric cars represented 1.7% of all EU cars, with significant variations between EU countries.

In Denmark, battery electric cars represent 7.1% of all cars. Similarly high shares were observed in Sweden (5.9%), Luxembourg (5.1%) and the Netherlands (5%).

In contrast, 14 countries recorded shares below 1%, with the lowest shares recorded in Cyprus, Greece and Poland, each with 0.2%.

Our country is among the European states at the bottom of the list, with a percentage of approximately 0.5%. However, according to the data of the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers, in 2023, more than 15,000 new electric cars were sold in our country, the best sales being Dacia Spring and Tesla models (Model Y and Model 3).

APIA's forecast at the start of 2024 indicated more than 19,000 cars for the current year, but the forecast was revised in the middle of the current year. According to her, unfortunately, last year's downward trend in our country regarding the registration of new full electric cars will continue in 2024. APIA representatives recently stated that the electric car market will register a 20% decrease this year and will also include the more expensive vehicles, not just the cheaper vehicles. Practically, in 2024 only 12,500 full-electric cars will be sold in Romania, which in the opinion of Dan Vardie, president of APIA, is a dramatic decrease compared to last year.

APIA representatives claim that the rapid decrease in the value of Rabla Plus eco-tickets offered by the state for people who want to buy electric cars is to blame. That is why they propose a gradual, annual reduction in the value of eco-stickers, so that it goes from almost 10,000 euros in 2023 to zero in 2030. Such a gradual decrease, announced several years in advance, would give a predictability to buyers who could decide when they can buy the car and depending on the subsidy and how much money they have at a given time. We remind you that the Romanian authorities decided at the beginning of 2024 to halve the subsidy for electric cars in Rabla Plus, to 5,100 euros, and this can be seen more and more clearly in the sales figures, in June they were halved compared to June 2023.

Laurenţiu Neculaescu, the president of the Environmental Fund Agency, announced last week that this year the allocation for the Rabla program for the purchase of electric cars has allocated one billion lei and that together with the car industry and related associations, it will develop a multi-year program for the period 2025-2030 regarding state support for the purchase of electric cars.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

05 august
Ediţia din 05.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

02 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9753
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5995
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2830
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8578
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur364.2304

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb