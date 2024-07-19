Exhibition for the "Golden Generation" at the History Museum in Sibiu

Versiunea în limba română

The "Golden Generation" has a new moment in which it is honored. Domestic football had several good moments in the first part of this year. The older performances were interwoven with the newer ones to the delight of the fans, who returned in large numbers to the stadiums. The exhibition dedicated to the "Golden Generation" of Romanian football will be opened today, at the History Museum - Casa Altemberger in Sibiu. The exhibition is organized by the Brukenthal National Museum, in collaboration with the Romanian Sports Museum, the Football Museum, Art Safari Bucharest and private collections. The exhibition, organized for the first time in Sibiu, presents football boots from the 60s, a football from 1960, the plaque of the Romanian Football Federation on the occasion of the USA Football World Championship, various equipment signed holographically by Gheorghe Hagi, Florin Prunea, Ioan Lupescu , Gheorghe Popescu, Dorinel Munteanu or Bogdan Stelea'', announce the organizers. The golden generation of Romanian football was celebrated, between May 23 and June 2, through an exhibition at Art Safari, in the Capital, organized to mark the exceptional performances of the national team at the 1994 World Cup, where Romania reached quarter finals.