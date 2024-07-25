Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Exhibition: "The reader - a new endangered species"

O.D.
English Section / 25 iulie

Photo source: antipa.ro

Photo source: antipa.ro

Versiunea în limba română

Reading has become an activity increasingly avoided by the great mass of people in our country. The benefits of this enterprise are obvious, but nevertheless the number of readers is constantly decreasing. The Antipa Museum offers the public, on Saturday and Sunday, an exhibition of living statues entitled "The Reader - a new endangered species". According to the museum institution: "We invite you to the Antipa Museum, on Saturday and Sunday (July 27 - 28), between 12:00 and 18:00, to admire up close various rare species of readers, such as the reader of Romanian authors or the reader of fiction. The number of readers from us in the country is constantly decreasing. According to the latest data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), approximately 11 million Romanians have not read a single book in 2023. Readers are thus becoming a rare species, on the verge of extinction.

The exhibition, carried out together with Nemira Publishing House and Saatchi Creative Hub, provides visitors with information about the habits and main characteristics of the reader, as well as discounts and book recommendations. The temporary exhibition "The reader - a new endangered species" is included in the tour of the museum. The price of an entrance ticket to the museum is 20 lei for adults and 10 lei for pensioners. Children up to 18 enjoy free admission during school holidays.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 iulie
Ediţia din 25.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9704
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5850
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1659
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9171
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur355.8616

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb