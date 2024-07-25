Versiunea în limba română

Reading has become an activity increasingly avoided by the great mass of people in our country. The benefits of this enterprise are obvious, but nevertheless the number of readers is constantly decreasing. The Antipa Museum offers the public, on Saturday and Sunday, an exhibition of living statues entitled "The Reader - a new endangered species". According to the museum institution: "We invite you to the Antipa Museum, on Saturday and Sunday (July 27 - 28), between 12:00 and 18:00, to admire up close various rare species of readers, such as the reader of Romanian authors or the reader of fiction. The number of readers from us in the country is constantly decreasing. According to the latest data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), approximately 11 million Romanians have not read a single book in 2023. Readers are thus becoming a rare species, on the verge of extinction.

The exhibition, carried out together with Nemira Publishing House and Saatchi Creative Hub, provides visitors with information about the habits and main characteristics of the reader, as well as discounts and book recommendations. The temporary exhibition "The reader - a new endangered species" is included in the tour of the museum. The price of an entrance ticket to the museum is 20 lei for adults and 10 lei for pensioners. Children up to 18 enjoy free admission during school holidays.