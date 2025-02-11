First-edition copies of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" sell well at auction

Versiunea în limba română

A rare first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first volume of J.K. Rowling's famous series, has been sold at auction in the UK for £18,000. It is not the highest price ever paid for a book from this edition.

• A collector's book with typographical errors

The book, printed in 1997, is one of the first 500 copies published by Bloomsbury, of which 300 were distributed to libraries. The volume being auctioned has two typographical errors that increase its rarity: On the back cover, the word "Philosopher's" is misspelled. On page 53, in the list of items required for the first year at Hogwarts, "1 wand" appears twice. Although initially estimated at between £20,000 and £30,000, the volume was sold for £18,000, a price still considered significant for a book with visible signs of wear.

• The popularity of the series and the rise in the value of rare books

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was initially published in a limited number of copies, as the publisher did not anticipate the enormous success that the series would have. However, the Harry Potter franchise has become one of the most successful in the world, both in literature and cinema. In the past, other copies of the same edition have sold for record prices: £45,201 - in June 2023; £69,000 - in March 2022, for a copy in impeccable condition. The value of these books continues to rise, with collectors willing to pay impressive sums for rare copies of the first editions of "Harry Potter".