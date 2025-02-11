Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

First-edition copies of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" sell well at auction

O.D.
English Section / 11 februarie

First-edition copies of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" sell well at auction

Versiunea în limba română

A rare first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first volume of J.K. Rowling's famous series, has been sold at auction in the UK for £18,000. It is not the highest price ever paid for a book from this edition.

A collector's book with typographical errors

The book, printed in 1997, is one of the first 500 copies published by Bloomsbury, of which 300 were distributed to libraries. The volume being auctioned has two typographical errors that increase its rarity: On the back cover, the word "Philosopher's" is misspelled. On page 53, in the list of items required for the first year at Hogwarts, "1 wand" appears twice. Although initially estimated at between £20,000 and £30,000, the volume was sold for £18,000, a price still considered significant for a book with visible signs of wear.

The popularity of the series and the rise in the value of rare books

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was initially published in a limited number of copies, as the publisher did not anticipate the enormous success that the series would have. However, the Harry Potter franchise has become one of the most successful in the world, both in literature and cinema. In the past, other copies of the same edition have sold for record prices: £45,201 - in June 2023; £69,000 - in March 2022, for a copy in impeccable condition. The value of these books continues to rise, with collectors willing to pay impressive sums for rare copies of the first editions of "Harry Potter".

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

11 februarie
Ediţia din 11.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8173
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2956
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9796
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur449.4021

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb