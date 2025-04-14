Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Football and money: Club World Cup could generate $21.1 billion

O.D.
English Section / 14 aprilie

Football and money: Club World Cup could generate $21.1 billion

Versiunea în limba română

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced that it will allocate one million dollars to each of the eleven American cities that will host the 2025 Club World Cup matches, in an effort to expand the positive impact of major sports competitions. The funds will support the development of social and educational projects, with a focus on children and young people from vulnerable communities.

Strong commitment to communities

FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained that this initiative is part of a broader strategy through which the organization wants to transform its sporting legacy into one with a sustainable social impact. In the same context, FIFA is setting up a dedicated foundation in the United States, which will coordinate social programs associated with the competition. "We take our social work very seriously. We will contribute one million dollars in each host city to support social projects," said Infantino.

Football, a bridge between generations and communities

The purpose of these investments is clear: to build mini-football pitches and organize activities for children, especially in those neighborhoods where access to sports is limited. Thus, FIFA aims to ensure that the impact of the tournament does not stop with the final whistle of the last match, but is felt in the daily lives of local communities for years after the competition ends. "In this way, we will ensure that the impact of this innovative international competition continues for a long time," added Infantino.

Host cities, more than stadiums

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will take place from 14 June to 13 July 2025, in eleven American cities: Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York-New Jersey, Orlando, Seattle and Washington DC. These cities are not only important sporting centres, but also spaces where social diversity and community needs can transform sport into a real tool for inclusion and development.

A tournament with a dual impact: sporting and economic

In addition to the social dimension, the economic analysis carried out by the company OpenEconomics estimates that the expanded edition of the tournament - with 32 participating teams - could generate a contribution of 21.1 billion dollars to global GDP, of which 9.6 billion will remain in the United States. These figures highlight the huge potential of football not only as a sport, but as an economic engine that supports jobs, tourism, investment in infrastructure and local consumption.

The legacy that matters: people, not just statistics

FIFA's announcement marks a paradigm shift in the organization of major sporting events. Far from being just a media spectacle, the Club World Cup promises to leave behind a visible and lasting social footprint. Through these projects, football becomes more than a game - it becomes a platform for education, inclusion and hope. According to the world forum, in a world where social inequalities are deepening, FIFA's gesture offers an example of how major sports organizations can actively contribute to real change in society. By investing in education, infrastructure and young people, football reconfirms its role as a universal language of solidarity.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 aprilie
Ediţia din 14.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3617
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3503
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7330
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur452.6023

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb