Forest fires an ongoing global crisis

Fires have ravaged vast territories across the globe this year. These fires, fueled by extreme weather conditions and climate change, have caused massive damage and triggered national and international emergency responses. This summer Canada is facing one of the most devastating environmental crises in its recent history. Hundreds of forest and vegetation fires are active across the country, from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific coast. According to the latest report from the Canadian Forest Fire Center (CIFFC), 223 of these fires are still uncontrolled, reflecting the seriousness of the situation facing Canadian authorities and affected communities. This year, wildfires in Canada spread over an unusually large area, covering almost all regions of the country. From British Columbia in the west to the Atlantic provinces in the east, and even in northern Canada, fires have devastated forests, national parks and communities. In Jasper National Park, one of the most famous and visited places in the Rockies, the flames destroyed more than 33,000 hectares of land, forcing the authorities to close the park to visitors and cancel all camping reservations until September. The town of Jasper, in the immediate vicinity of the park, was badly affected, with a third of its infrastructure destroyed. Evacuated residents began to return to the town after almost a month, finding entire neighborhoods in ruins. The image of charred houses, charred cars and burnt trees was described by one local as downright apocalyptic.

• Ecological and human impact

The 2024 fires had a devastating impact not only on the environment, but also on local communities. By mid-August, the area of land affected by the fires far exceeded the annual average, heightening concerns about climate change and natural resource management. Dense smoke from the fires has affected air quality in many regions of the country, prompting authorities to issue health warnings in major cities such as Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. In addition to material and ecological damage, the crisis has also placed a great strain on Canada's emergency infrastructure. Thousands of firefighters, soldiers and volunteers were mobilized to fight the flames, in a colossal effort that also required international support. The causes of these devastating fires are complex and multiple. The main factors include high temperatures, prolonged drought and global climate change, which have created extremely favorable conditions for the outbreak and spread of fires. In addition, forest management and agricultural practices have played a significant role in amplifying fire risk. The long-term consequences of this crisis are difficult to estimate, but it is clear that it will have a lasting impact on biodiversity, the economy and public health in Canada. Ecosystems destroyed by fires will take years, if not decades, to regenerate, and the economic costs of rebuilding infrastructure and rehabilitating land are huge. The fire crisis in Canada has drawn the attention of the international community, with many countries offering their support in fighting the flames. Fire crews and response equipment were sent from the United States, Australia and other countries to help put out the fires.

• Greece, subscribed to disasters

In Greece, forest fires broke out in a region already known for its vulnerability to such disasters. In the suburb of Penteli, located northeast of Athens, the flames destroyed dozens of buildings and led to the evacuation of many residents. In nine municipalities in the Attica region, 97 houses were declared temporarily uninhabitable and another 57 were completely destroyed. The Greek authorities responded by offering financial aid to the victims, with amounts between 5,000 and 10,000 euros to cover basic needs and to replace lost electrical appliances. In addition, the Greek government has allocated 4.7 million euros to support the communities affected by the fires. Greece is experiencing an extremely dry summer with record temperatures in June and July, which has exacerbated the risk of wildfires.

• Turkey: the fire has also reached the cities

In Turkey, wildfires have hit cities like Izmir, Aydin, Bolu and Mugla hard, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. In Izmir, Turkey's third largest city, flames reached apartment complexes and industrial areas, causing panic and destroying 17 residential houses. The Turkish authorities have mobilized a significant number of intervention crews, supported by 13 planes and helicopters, to fight the flames that have devastated 1,600 hectares of land. In addition, six people were detained on suspicion of sabotage in connection with the wildfires, which underlines the complexity and seriousness of the situation.

• France: thousands of tourists evacuated

In southern France, the Occitanie region is facing devastating wildfires that have forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists and caused significant damage. On the night of Sunday to Monday, around 3,000 tourists were evacuated from a campsite in Canet-en-Roussillon, a commune located in the department of Pyrenees-Orientales, due to a massive fire. The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Monday, was exacerbated by wind gusts reaching speeds of 80 km/h. The flames destroyed a mobile home and partially damaged five other homes and a caravan. Seven people were slightly injured during the rescue operations: four civilians, two firefighters and a gendarme. Another major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Frontignan, in the Herault department. It devastated approximately 350 hectares of pine forest, becoming one of the most important fires of the season in this region. Firefighters were able to contain the fire overnight, but there were still hot spots at risk of re-ignition. Of the 600 firefighters initially mobilized to fight the flames, between 300 and 350 remained on the ground to continue efforts to extinguish the fires and prevent them from rekindling. Two Morane helicopters and a Dash aircraft were also mobilized to help fight the fires which continued to evolve. These incidents underline the severity of France's 2024 fire season in a global context where wildfires are becoming more frequent and more devastating.

• Romanian Air Force in Action

In Romania, a forest fire broke out in the area of the forest fund of Moldova Nouă commune in Caraş-Severin county. The Romanian Air Force intervened with C-27J Spartan aircraft, configured for firefighting, transporting up to 6,000 liters of water on each pass. The mission was hampered by rugged terrain and a lack of water sources, but the efforts proved crucial in limiting the fire's spread. Also, Romania carried out similar missions in the Republic of Albania, supporting efforts to extinguish forest fires in this country. In recent years, C-27J Spartan aircraft have been involved in numerous international interventions, underlining Romania's commitment to regional cooperation in managing natural disasters.

The wildfires of the summer of 2024 highlighted a global problem that requires urgent and coordinated action. Whether it's the forests of Canada, the burning hills of Greece, the battered cities of Turkey or the aerial interventions in Romania, these disasters underline the impact of climate change and the importance of rigorous preparation to deal with such extreme events. International solidarity and the sharing of resources and expertise are essential in managing this crisis. At the same time, it is crucial that affected countries invest in preventive measures, improve natural resource management and develop effective strategies to respond to increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters. Only through a coordinated global effort can we hope to reduce the devastating impact of forest fires and protect communities and the environment.