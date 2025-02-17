Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

"Forever Pollutants" and Their Health Risks

O.D.
English Section / 17 februarie

"Forever Pollutants" and Their Health Risks

Versiunea în limba română

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), nicknamed "forever pollutants," are a growing concern due to their toxic effects on human health, including the risk of cancer. These nearly indestructible chemicals accumulate in air, soil, water, and food, eventually reaching the human body, especially in the blood and in kidney and liver tissues.

PFAS and Cancer

In December 2023, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified two of the most common PFAS as carcinogens. Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) was considered "carcinogenic to humans," and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) was classified as "possibly carcinogenic." Both have been banned in Europe - PFOA since 2009, and PFOS since 2019.

According to IARC, there is sufficient evidence that PFOA causes cancer in animals and strong indications of a link to kidney tumors and testicular cancer in humans. In contrast, PFOS has not yet been clearly associated with human cancer, although studies are ongoing.

Other toxic effects

Long-term exposure to PFAS is associated with numerous health problems:

Immune and endocrine system damage (especially thyroid); Fertility and fetal development problems; Increased risk of obesity; Metabolic disorders and immunosuppression.

Due to the chemical complexity of these substances, research is difficult, and determining the individual impact of each molecule is a complicated process.

The level of exposure significantly influences the risk. Among those most affected are:

Workers in industries that produce or use PFAS (textiles, electronics, agri-food); Residents of contaminated industrial areas; Children and pregnant women are considered more vulnerable.

Environmental contamination and regulatory initiatives

A number of countries, including the United States, the Netherlands, and Belgium, have stepped up efforts to combat PFAS. In the United States, a 2023 government study found that 45% of tap water contains these substances. In Europe, a 2023 media investigation identified 17,000 contaminated sites, of which 2,100 have levels that are hazardous to health. France and Italy have taken action against PFAS pollution. In France, a bill to restrict the production and use of PFAS was passed in first reading in 2024. In Italy, one of the largest environmental trials in Europe is underway, in which the Miteni factory is accused of contaminating groundwater with PFAS, affecting hundreds of thousands of people. PFAS pose a major threat to public health and the environment. Despite increasing regulations, these substances persist in the ecosystem and require urgent action to reduce exposure and prevent harmful effects on the population.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 februarie
Ediţia din 17.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7550
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2715
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9799
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.7474

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb