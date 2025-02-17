"Forever Pollutants" and Their Health Risks

Versiunea în limba română

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), nicknamed "forever pollutants," are a growing concern due to their toxic effects on human health, including the risk of cancer. These nearly indestructible chemicals accumulate in air, soil, water, and food, eventually reaching the human body, especially in the blood and in kidney and liver tissues.

• PFAS and Cancer

In December 2023, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified two of the most common PFAS as carcinogens. Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) was considered "carcinogenic to humans," and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) was classified as "possibly carcinogenic." Both have been banned in Europe - PFOA since 2009, and PFOS since 2019.

According to IARC, there is sufficient evidence that PFOA causes cancer in animals and strong indications of a link to kidney tumors and testicular cancer in humans. In contrast, PFOS has not yet been clearly associated with human cancer, although studies are ongoing.

• Other toxic effects

Long-term exposure to PFAS is associated with numerous health problems:

Immune and endocrine system damage (especially thyroid); Fertility and fetal development problems; Increased risk of obesity; Metabolic disorders and immunosuppression.

Due to the chemical complexity of these substances, research is difficult, and determining the individual impact of each molecule is a complicated process.

The level of exposure significantly influences the risk. Among those most affected are:

Workers in industries that produce or use PFAS (textiles, electronics, agri-food); Residents of contaminated industrial areas; Children and pregnant women are considered more vulnerable.

• Environmental contamination and regulatory initiatives

A number of countries, including the United States, the Netherlands, and Belgium, have stepped up efforts to combat PFAS. In the United States, a 2023 government study found that 45% of tap water contains these substances. In Europe, a 2023 media investigation identified 17,000 contaminated sites, of which 2,100 have levels that are hazardous to health. France and Italy have taken action against PFAS pollution. In France, a bill to restrict the production and use of PFAS was passed in first reading in 2024. In Italy, one of the largest environmental trials in Europe is underway, in which the Miteni factory is accused of contaminating groundwater with PFAS, affecting hundreds of thousands of people. PFAS pose a major threat to public health and the environment. Despite increasing regulations, these substances persist in the ecosystem and require urgent action to reduce exposure and prevent harmful effects on the population.