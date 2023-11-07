Free entry to the National Youth Theatre Festival

Versiunea în limba română

Hundreds of actors and aspiring actors can be seen at work these days in the capital. Contests, theater performances, and workshops for young people and teenagers are part of the program of the National Youth Theatre Festival "Ştefan Iordache," which will take place until November 9th. According to the "Ştefan Iordache" Cultural and Youth Center, admission to the festival is free, subject to available seats, and the public is invited to watch comedies and productions performed by renowned Romanian theater actors.

Organized by the "Ştefan Iordache" Cultural and Youth Center, the festival began yesterday at the Rapsodia Hall on Lipscani Street, with eight theater performances staged and performed by high school students from Bucharest. Yesterday, the Elisabeta Theater presented the production "Răzbunare pe tocuri" directed by Vlad Ianoş to the audience. This year, the festival stage will feature over 250 young people and teenagers from both Bucharest and five counties: Braşov, Botoşani, Vrancea, Prahova, and Buzău, in individual and group sections. The jury of the National Youth Theatre Festival "Ştefan Iordache" is composed of personalities from the Romanian theater: theater critic Ludmila Patlanjoglu, actor Gabriel Iencek, and theater scholar Alina Moldovan. The fifth edition includes invited performances and productions that will take place every evening of the festival, starting at 7:00 PM. Thus, the participating audience can watch the stand-up "Improvisneyland - Comedy Show," a production by The Creative Moustache, "The Comedy of the Century: William Shakespeare. Complete Works (The Very Abridged Version)," directed by Daniel Bucur, with Adrian Păduraru, Ionuţ Ciocia, and Cristi Martin. On the final evening, the Excelsior Theater will stage the performance "Interzis sub 18 ani" by Mihaela Michailov, directed by Lenuş-Teodora Moraru. A graduate of the Acting Department of the Faculty of Theatre at the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" Bucharest and the master's program in the United Kingdom - Theatre Directing - East 15 Acting School, London - University of Essex, the youngest opera director in Romania, Alexandru Nagy, will conduct a series of workshops for the participating students.