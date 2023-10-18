Funding of 28 million euros for the cultural sector

Versiunea în limba română

The cultural sector receives a small breath of fresh air at the end of the year. The Ministry of Culture will launch a funding call of approximately 28 million euros for the cultural sector on November 1st. According to the Ministry of Culture, the institution ensures the implementation of the legal framework to support the cultural sector through a de minimis aid scheme aimed at providing non-repayable financial support to the independent cultural sector in the period 2023-2024. The total budget allocated is 140 million lei (approximately 28 million euros), and the maximum financial support granted to a company/single enterprise is the lei equivalent of 200,000 euros. Minister Raluca Turcan stated, "The independent cultural sector is one of those areas of activity that has suffered the most in recent years, as a result of the pandemic's restrictions. As the Minister of Culture, I believe that the Romanian state's commitment to those working in this sector is urgent and mandatory. Therefore, the existing legal framework for the de minimis scheme will be applied with the opening of the funding call for the 2023-2024 period on November 1, which means the implementation of long-awaited measures for the industry." The funding call will be open from November 1 to December 1, and funding applications will be submitted exclusively online.