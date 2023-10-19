Funding of 3,000,000 Lei for the Safety of Historical Monuments at Risk

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Culture, through the National Heritage Institute (INP), announces the launch of a new funding call for ensuring the safety of historical monuments at risk and for the development of technical-economic documentation for interventions on historical monuments. According to the Ministry of Culture, the available budget for this call is 3,000,000 Lei, to be disbursed between the signing of the financing contract and November 30, 2024. The funding for selected projects will be provided through the Historical Monuments Stamp (TMI). Both individuals and legal entities of public or private law, who hold ownership rights, surface rights, concession rights, or rights of use for a period exceeding 25 years, or the right to administer a historical monument, are eligible for funding and co-funding in this call. The funding is granted only on the condition that the beneficiary of the funding has their own or attracted sources of funding in an amount that cannot be less than 10% of the total funding requested. The subprograms for which non-repayable funding will be awarded in this session and the available amounts are as follows: Design subprogram - development of technical-economic documentation for interventions on historical monuments, in order to apply for funding in the future multi-annual financial framework of the European Union (2021-2027) and within various national programs - 1,000,000 Lei. Emergency interventions subprogram (pre- and post-disaster) - 1,500,000 Lei. The deadline for submitting projects in the current funding session is December 14, and funding applications will be accepted exclusively online. The allocated amount for resolving appeals is 500,000 Lei, established according to the Procedure for granting funding from the funds obtained from the application of the historical monuments stamp, as regulated by Government Decision 691/2019, as stated by the source. The annual priorities of the Ministry of Culture through the National Heritage Institute for funding through the Historical Monuments Stamp include ensuring the safety of historical monuments at risk, involving heritage and local communities in the protection of historical monuments, and contributing to national and international programs dedicated to cultural heritage.