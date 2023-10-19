Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Funding of 3,000,000 Lei for the Safety of Historical Monuments at Risk

O.D.
English Section / 19 octombrie

Funding of 3,000,000 Lei for the Safety of Historical Monuments at Risk

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Culture, through the National Heritage Institute (INP), announces the launch of a new funding call for ensuring the safety of historical monuments at risk and for the development of technical-economic documentation for interventions on historical monuments. According to the Ministry of Culture, the available budget for this call is 3,000,000 Lei, to be disbursed between the signing of the financing contract and November 30, 2024. The funding for selected projects will be provided through the Historical Monuments Stamp (TMI). Both individuals and legal entities of public or private law, who hold ownership rights, surface rights, concession rights, or rights of use for a period exceeding 25 years, or the right to administer a historical monument, are eligible for funding and co-funding in this call. The funding is granted only on the condition that the beneficiary of the funding has their own or attracted sources of funding in an amount that cannot be less than 10% of the total funding requested. The subprograms for which non-repayable funding will be awarded in this session and the available amounts are as follows: Design subprogram - development of technical-economic documentation for interventions on historical monuments, in order to apply for funding in the future multi-annual financial framework of the European Union (2021-2027) and within various national programs - 1,000,000 Lei. Emergency interventions subprogram (pre- and post-disaster) - 1,500,000 Lei. The deadline for submitting projects in the current funding session is December 14, and funding applications will be accepted exclusively online. The allocated amount for resolving appeals is 500,000 Lei, established according to the Procedure for granting funding from the funds obtained from the application of the historical monuments stamp, as regulated by Government Decision 691/2019, as stated by the source. The annual priorities of the Ministry of Culture through the National Heritage Institute for funding through the Historical Monuments Stamp include ensuring the safety of historical monuments at risk, involving heritage and local communities in the protection of historical monuments, and contributing to national and international programs dedicated to cultural heritage.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

19 octombrie
Ediţia din 19.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
Apanova
BTPay
Electromagnetica
Apanova
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9705
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7038
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2346
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7353
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur293.9985

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ccib.ro
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb