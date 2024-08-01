Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Geomagnetic storms, caused by solar ones

O.D.
English Section / 1 august

Geomagnetic storms, caused by solar ones

Versiunea în limba română

Problems also come from space, they are not only the result of human activities. New solar storms could cause geomagnetic storms on Earth, with displays of the aurora borealis even at lower latitudes, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In May, the planet experienced the strongest geomagnetic storms recorded in the last 20 years. These caused aurora borealis visible in the night sky in the United States, Europe and Australia in particular, at much lower latitudes than usual. Solar storms can be accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs), a plasma stream made up of energized particles. Their interaction with the Earth's magnetic field produces the aurora borealis, resembling gigantic, wavy and colorful curtains of light. Four CMEs are currently headed for Earth, according to an announcement made Monday evening by NOAA. The strongest activity took place on Tuesday, with a category 3 geomagnetic storm, in May they reached the highest level, specific to category 5. According to NOAA, the northern lights will be able to be observed in Canada and the northern American states. "With a little luck" the auroras will also be able to be seen in northern Europe, in England, Northern Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the SpaceWeatherLive website. CME phenomena do not only produce aurora borealis, they can also damage electrical and telecommunication networks. Solar activity is about to reach a maximum in its 11-year cycle. Called the "solar maximum," this period of intense activity is expected between late 2024 and 2026. When energized particles carried by the solar wind encounter Earth's magnetic field, they are accelerated toward the magnetic poles. This explains why auroras are frequently observed at high latitudes. But if the CMEs are strong, then the auroras descend to lower latitudes than usual. The strongest geomagnetic storm ever recorded, called the Carrington Event, occurred in September 1859. It caused electrical surges in telegraph lines high enough to ignite equipment.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

