Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Global warming of 2°C will triple the areas with lethal heat

O.D.
English Section / 6 februarie

Global warming of 2°C will triple the areas with lethal heat

Versiunea în limba română

A new study published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment warns that a 2°C increase in global temperatures will triple the area of land where heat becomes dangerous even for healthy people. The affected areas could be the size of the United States, with the elderly most at risk.

Extreme heat: a threat to millions

Scientists from the UK and the US combined climate data with studies of mortality caused by extreme temperatures. The results show that a 2°C warming compared to pre-industrial times would triple the area affected by lethal temperatures, where the human body can no longer regulate its temperature and survival becomes impossible after six hours of exposure. For adults aged 18 to 60, more than 6% of the world's land surface will be affected, and for those aged 60 and over, this percentage will increase to 35%. The most exposed areas will be the Indian subcontinent and the Arabian Peninsula, where high temperatures are already a problem.

Exceeding the limits of the Paris Agreement

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries committed to keeping global warming "well below 2°C". However, current commitments are not enough, and the UN estimates that the world is on track to warm by 2.6-2.8°C by the end of the century.

If these projections materialize, millions of people will be exposed to a climate incompatible with human survival, and the effects on global health and the economy will be devastating.

Solutions to reduce the impact of global warming

To address this major risk, the study recommends adaptation measures such as creating cool public shelters, using air conditioning and modifying the urban environment to reduce the effects of heat waves. Professor Tom Matthews of King's College London points out that as temperatures rise, access to cooler spaces becomes a vital necessity. In addition, another recent study, published in Nature Medicine, shows that while global warming could reduce the number of deaths caused by cold, this decrease will not compensate for the dramatic increase in mortality due to heat.

Without rapid and effective measures, extreme heat waves will become one of the most serious threats to human health in the coming decades.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

06 februarie
Ediţia din 06.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7728
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2971
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9880
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur440.2758

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb