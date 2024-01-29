Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Green light for the initial public offering of Athens International Airport

A.V.
English Section / 29 ianuarie

Traffic at Athens International Airport is set to increase by 10% in 2023 from pre-pandemic levels, according to Airports Council International. (Photo source: www.aia.gr)

Traffic at Athens International Airport is set to increase by 10% in 2023 from pre-pandemic levels, according to Airports Council International. (Photo source: www.aia.gr)

Versiunea în limba română

The Greek capital market regulator recently approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Athens International Airport, and its price range implies a market capitalization of between 2.10 and 2.46 billion euros (2.29 - 2.68 billion dollars), according to marketwatch.com.

The airport informed, last week, that the price range of the IPO is between 7 and 8.20 euros per share, and the size of the offer, including the overallocation of shares, is 90 million titles. The company specified that the final price of the offer and the exact number of shares that will be sold will be determined following a bookbuilding process that will take place during the subscription period and will be announced around February 2.

The subscription period of the public offer is expected to end on February 1, according to the company's press release. According to estimates, the company's shares will be launched for trading on the Athens Stock Exchange around February 7.

Athens International Airport (AIA) is 55% controlled by the Greek state, according to ekathimerini.com. With net debt of 405 million euros at the end of September 2023 and 460 million euros in cash dividends owed to pre-IPO investors, the airport operator should have an enterprise value of around 3.3 billion euros, it notes ekathimerini.com. The generous pre-IPO dividend should ensure the Greek government receives up to 1.2 billion euros from the share sale while retaining a stake in the airport company, according to the source.

In September last year, the Greek Minister of Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, announced that Greece intends to list Athens International Airport on the stock exchange in 2024.

After emerging from a decade-long financial crisis in 2018 and receiving three international aid packages worth 260 billion euros, Greece sold stakes in ports and energy companies to boost competition and to reduce his debt. Also, Greece has managed to put its finances in order, and its economy is performing better than other countries in the euro zone. "We are striving to reach our fiscal targets, to regain an investment grade rating from the major rating agencies and to further reduce the public debt," Hatzidakis said last year.

Subsequently, the rating agencies Fitch and S&P improved the rating on Greece's solvency to "investment grade" (recommended for investment), from "junk", reminds Reuters.

Now, by listing its biggest airport operator, Greece is trying to signal to investors that the country has recovered nearly 15 years after its mounting debt necessitated an international bailout and rocked the euro zone.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

29 ianuarie
Ediţia din 29.01.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Ian. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5812
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3058
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8322
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur298.0022

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ahkawards.ro
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb