Increased security at voting centers

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

Versiunea în limba română

After one of the most violent campaigns in the history of the United States of America, the 50 states have strengthened security at voting centers to ensure that elections are held safely and that the physical integrity of election officials and voters is protected in the event of violent episodes, writes EFE. Hundreds of security equipment, drones, snipers, bulletproof windows and vests, and even a panic button connected to the emergency number will ensure the smooth running of Election Day and allow everyone to exercise their right to vote. The Department of Justice has sent election observers to 86 jurisdictions in 27 states, including those considered key. In fact, this election will see the largest number of federal observers in history. The climate of polarization in the country has progressively escalated to unprecedented levels since, on January 6, 2021, supporters of former President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol at the moment when Congress certified the election victory of current President Joe Biden. Throughout this term, Trump and many of his Republican allies have continued to fuel the 2020 election fraud theory, and during the current election campaign, they have set the stage for a similar strategy should the Republican candidate lose to his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris. To prevent the emergence of violent protests, as happened in 2020 against county election offices, states, especially the most contested ones, have allocated millions of dollars to local governments to strengthen their security.

In some counties across the country, those guarding polling places will be protected by bulletproof vests and will wear a panic button connected to an emergency number around their necks.

