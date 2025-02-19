Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Iulian Fota: "The Russians are being brought out of diplomatic isolation and are re-entering the game of the great powers"

George Marinescu
English Section / 19 februarie

Photo source: facebook / Iulian Fota

Photo source: facebook / Iulian Fota

Versiunea în limba română

Political analyst Iulian Fota, former presidential advisor and former secretary of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claims that following yesterday's negotiations in Riyadh, the ones who won are the Russians, regardless of whether the dialogue started between the two delegations will end with something positive or not.

Iulian Fota told the BURSA Newspaper: "We are witnessing exploratory talks so that the Americans and the Russians can determine whether it makes sense and sense to continue to dialogue. They have not yet reached the point of negotiating peace in Ukraine. If they start talking, the chances of negotiating increase. However, Riyadh is an important moment. Even if nothing comes out of Riyadh, the Russians still have something to gain. That is why they came to the negotiations. The Russians are winning because they are being brought out of diplomatic isolation and are re-entering the game of the great powers. And Putin becomes again, through the prospect of meeting Trump, frequentable. The Russians win. The question is whether the Americans have anything to gain. So far it seems not, but it could be a chess move: they are now making an important sacrifice in the perspective of a more interesting move in the long term. And such a move could be to attract Putin to the US side in order to distance him from China, and possibly dislodge him from the camp now created by the Kremlin with Beijing, Tehran and Pyongyang".

The former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that from the previous statements of the two camps one can somewhat assume what each side wants, but that in no case would Trump's immediate goal be to negotiate peace in Ukraine, but only a long-term cessation of hostilities.

Iulian Fota specified: "From Donald Trump's statements, I remembered that he only said that he wanted to stop the war in Ukraine. That does not mean negotiating peace. This situation is now between North and South Korea, where hostilities ended 72 years ago, but there is still no peace treaty. The same can be done in Ukraine, through a ceasefire agreement between the two camps, and then we can have a frozen situation, on the basis of which negotiations on the conclusion of a peace treaty could begin. In my opinion, this is what the Americans and the Russians are discussing at the moment: the cessation of the war. We are witnessing a bilateral, American-Russian discussion about American-Russian relations, a discussion where other states have nothing to look for. Neither Ukraine, nor China, nor the European Union. If peace negotiations are to be reached, then yes, Ukraine and the EU must be present. The Europeans are interested in these negotiations, because they will be the first to be affected by what is established between Ukraine and Russia. The US is far away and that is why they are not interested in peace.

Regarding yesterday's statements by Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, who said that Russia does not oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU, Mr. Fota noted that it remains to be seen whether these are true in practice, taking into account that the crisis in Ukraine began in November 2013 when President Yanukovych refused to sign the association agreement with the EU, after which the Maidan intervened, and in February 2014 Russian troops occupied Crimea. The former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also indicated that Peskov's statement regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU must also be analyzed in the light of what is happening in Georgia, where Kremlin-affiliated politicians have abandoned the pro-European trajectory of that state.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie
Ediţia din 19.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7573
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2777
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9915
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur445.0254

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb