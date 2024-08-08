JO: "Paris" broke the record of sold tickets

Versiunea în limba română

The public's interest in the Olympic Games in Paris is obvious and now it is proven with concrete data. The organizers of the Paris Olympic Games sold more than 9.4 million tickets four days before the closing ceremony, and this is already a historical record. The figures were made public by the general director of the Paris-2024 Organizing Committee, Etienne Thobois, who emphasized in an interview with the France Info radio station that the record of the Olympic Games in Atlanta (1996) was "broken" when the threshold of 8.7 million tickets sold has been reached. "We are very far away", emphasized Thobois, who added that "there are still some opportunities", although he did not provide a number, for certain competitions and for the ceremony. of closing that will take place on Sunday at the Stade de France. The event will therefore be different from the opening ceremony, which for the first time in the history of the modern Games was organized outside a stadium, on a section of the Seine river that runs through the center of Paris. Asked about the cyberattacks on the Grand Palais, the venue for competitions such as fencing and taekwondo, Thobois insisted that the facilities or infrastructure of the Games "were not affected at all". He emphasized that the organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games are working with companies involved in IT and technical systems, such as Orange and Atos, as well as with the National Agency for Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) to address these situations. "Every day there are people trying to break into our system," but "the system is resisting" thanks to "team action," the French official said. The attacks took place overnight from Saturday to Sunday, and the Grand Palais said on a statement that it did not detect any data extraction or any impact on the infrastructure or on the Olympic trials.

A total of 2.8 million tickets will be available for the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will take place from August 28 to September 8, of which 1.3 million have already been sold.