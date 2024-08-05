Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

July 2024 was the hottest month on record

O.D.
English Section / 5 august

July 2024 was the hottest month on record

Versiunea în limba română

Temperature records are no longer uncommon, but they must be marked. July 2024 was the hottest month ever recorded in China since the beginning of meteorological measurements, Chinese state media announced, as the heat wave affects several areas of the world. High temperatures in China are not an unusual event during the summer, especially in the arid west and south of the country. In the north, residents of the capital Beijing are also used to the heat at this time of year. But at the level of the entire country, China has faced extreme weather events and unusually high temperatures locally in recent months. These phenomena are exacerbated by climate change, according to several scientists. In July, the national average temperature was 23.21°C, compared to the average of 23.17°C calculated for the previous record set in 2017, public broadcaster CCTV announced, according to which July 2024 was "warmest month since full records began in 1961". This data was released last week on the day a heat red code goes into effect for the city of Shanghai. Temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, CCTV warned, with temperatures expected to hit 43°C in Hangzhou, a city 160 kilometers from Shanghai that is home to e-commerce giant Alibaba. Greenhouse gas emissions are one of the main factors of climate change, and China is the first emitter worldwide. The north of the country was affected in June by a particularly early summer, with temperatures among the highest since the beginning of the year. In the capital Beijing and its bordering region, the temperature exceeded the 40°C threshold. However, these heat records in China are far from being an exception worldwide. Sunday, July 21, was declared the hottest day recorded in the world since measurements began in 1940, with an average value of 17.09°C, according to the European meteorological monitoring network Copernicus. The extreme heat that affected several regions of Europe and North Africa around the Mediterranean Sea in July would have been "practically impossible" in the absence of anthropogenic climate change, concluded experts from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) reference network. In Iran, an extreme heat wave has swept over the country and generated temperatures of 50°C measured locally in recent days. Also, a historical record for electricity consumption was set in Iran. The heat wave also affects France during the Olympic Games, where athletes and spectators had to face temperatures of 35°C in Paris.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

05 august
Ediţia din 05.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

02 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9753
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5995
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2830
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8578
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur364.2304

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb