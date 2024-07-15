Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Karoly Borbely, CEO, Hidroelectrica: "I think the state must sell more of its holding in the company"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 15 iulie

Karoly Borbely, CEO, Hidroelectrica

Karoly Borbely, CEO, Hidroelectrica

Versiunea în limba română

"With a 10-15% package, I think we can create a great excitement in the market next year"

Hidroelectrica's listing was a historic success that must continue with a secondary public offering, through which the state will sell its holding in the company, said, on Friday, Karoly Borbely, CEO of Hidroelectrica, on the occasion of the event that marked one year of to the listing of the electricity producer and supplier on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The director of Hidroelectrica emphasized that, in his opinion, the state, which currently owns 80% of the energy producer, must retain control of the company.

"With 10-15% (n.r. shares of Hidroelectrica sold on the stock exchange) next year, I think we could once again create a great excitement in the market. I am firmly convinced that if other companies had made listings earlier, the results would have been different today (...). From London to New York, they are talking about Romania, they are talking about Hidroelectrica, about the Bucharest Stock Exchange. In the last six-seven years, at the events dedicated to investors where we presented the company, we presented how great its potential is, no one believed that such a fantastic investment effort could exist at the Bucharest stock exchange", said Karoly Borbely.

Hidroelectrica debuted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 12, 2023, after the largest public offer in BVB history, through which Fondul Proprietatea sold 19.94% of Hidro, the entire holding in the energy producer, the value of the transaction rising to around 9.3 billion lei (1.88 billion euros).

From the listing until the end of last week, the price of the H2O share was on an upward trajectory, with an increase in the quotation of 17%, compared to the closing price of the public offer of 104 lei per share and taking into account the dividend granted of the company this year, the total yield of Hidroelectrica's securities amounts to 37%.

Hidroelectrica is the largest producer of green energy in Romania and the main provider of technological services needed in the National Energy System, being a vital company for a strategic sector, with implications for national security.

At the end of May, private pension funds owned 11.2% of Hidroelectrica, of which the holding of Pilon II funds was equivalent to 10.8% of the producer and supplier of electricity, according to the site desprepensiiprivate.ro. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, owns 80% of Hidroelectrica, issuer whose valuation amounts to 57 billion lei, the largest Romanian company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

15 iulie
Ediţia din 15.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9737
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5689
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0989
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9158
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur353.2067

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb