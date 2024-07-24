Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

KPMG: The ECB found major cyber security deficiencies in some banks

A.V.
English Section / 24 iulie

KPMG: The ECB found major cyber security deficiencies in some banks

Versiunea în limba română

Several European banks have been found to have serious problems in their ability to respond to a simulated cyber attack, in a benchmark test conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB), Bloomberg announces.

According to the quoted source, the ECB will publish, at the end of this week, the conclusions of its tests regarding the banks' response to cyber attacks.

Preliminary information indicates that the banks encountered, in the majority, less serious problems, claims KPMG Germany, which provided consultancy to some banks in this test.

However, some banks face much more serious problems, such as taking far too long to restart their systems or communicate about a cyber attack, says Peter Hertlein, director of cyber security and IT compliance for financial services sector within KPMG Germany.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment on the findings by KPMG Germany.

Last year, the ECB announced that it would test the reaction of European banks to cyber attacks, in the context in which the tensions with Russia brought this topic higher on the list of priorities of the regulatory institution. At the time, the ECB stated that the purpose of the exercise is to improve banks' ability to manage risks, rather than an examination that will have a direct impact on their capital requirements. Meanwhile, several attacks targeting service providers, respectively the consequences of last week's global data blackout have brought to light the vulnerabilities in the global financial system.

"At some banks, it is often not clear which are the responsibilities of the bank and which of the service provider, in the event of a cyber attack," said Peter Hertlein in an interview with Bloomberg. Hertlein did not want to reveal the identity of the banks that his firm advised in the tests.

The test carried out by the ECB included a number of 109 banks, and some were analyzed with greater attention than others, given their systemic importance. During the examination, which began in January, the banks had to face a simulated cyber attack and report to the regulator what measures they had taken.

According to Bloomberg, the ECB will not publish the results of the tests for each individual bank. But Hertlein claims that the regulatory authority will impose deadlines by which the banks must take measures to solve the discovered problems. This means that "banks will have to make investments", warned Hertlein, concluding that, probably, other tests will follow, which will not necessarily be carried out by the ECB, but by the national authorities.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie
Ediţia din 24.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9729
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5749
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1357
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9082
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.1460

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb