Laurentiu Jiga, founder of Brand Management: "Exposing the message in the area where the purchase decision is made - the main advantage of indoor advertising"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 17 noiembrie

Versiunea în limba română

"We estimate a turnover of two million euros this year, compared to 1.2 million euros in 2022"

"The value of the advertising market in our country exceeds 650 million euros; the indoor advertising segment represents 2% of this amount"

The main advantage of indoor advertising is that the exposure of a campaign's message is done in the area where the consumer makes the purchase decision, says Laurentiu Jiga, CEE Managing Director of Brand Management, an indoor advertising company he founded in 2004.

Laurentiu estimates that, this year, Brand Management will register a turnover of two million euros, compared to the level of 6.3 million lei (1.2 million euros) in 2022. At the same time, the company started in two years ago to create a platform exclusively for indoor advertising.

"We want to launch the platform on which we have already been working for two years and thus help the indoor advertising market to grow thanks to the tenfold increase in accuracy and speed regarding our clients' access to advertising spaces in the big cities of Romania", said Laurentiu Jiga for the newspaper BURSA.

According to Jiga, the value of the advertising market in our country exceeds 650 million euros, while the indoor advertising segment represents 2% of this amount. At the same time, the advertising market is mainly concentrated in Bucharest and in the next five largest cities in the country (Constanţa, Cluj-Napoca, Braşov, Timişoara, Craiova).

The market suffered dramatic declines during the pandemic years, after the first lockdowns caused a decline of more than 50%. On the other hand, during that period advertisers realized that indoor advertising is an important element in the media mix due to the fact that the interaction with consumers takes place very close to the point of sale of products and services, says Laurentiu Jiga.

"The main advantage of indoor advertising is that the exposure of a campaign message is done in the area where the consumer makes the purchase decision. In addition, the beneficiaries of indoor advertising receive traffic reports that also contain the profile of the consumer they are targeting in the area where they carry out their advertising campaign (malls, office buildings, gyms, medical centers, etc.), which allows them to adapts its messages according to the location, commercial space or geographical region", said Laurentiu Jiga.

According to the founder of Brand Management, the preferred ways of indoor advertising preferred by customers are displays on large surfaces, such as escalators, building facades, but also illuminated columns. A growing trend lately is related to digital screens.

"As a disadvantage, I could mention that if a client does not schedule his campaign in time, he risks losing the advertising spaces with the greatest impact. Others will simply take it from him before," said Jiga.

Brand Management was founded in 2004 and developed indoor advertising operations both in Romania, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, for companies in fields such as technology and telecommunications, fashion and jewellery, financial-banking or FMCG. The company managed over 3,000 advertising campaigns that accumulated budgets of over 120 million lei until 2022.

