Libra Bank wants to increase its capital by 50 million lei

The shareholders of Libra Internet Bank are summoned, on December 22, for the approval of the increase of the bank's share capital by incorporating reserves of 50 million lei, according to a report of the credit institution published, yesterday, on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB ).

The operation involves the issuance of 2,273 new shares, worth 22,000 lei each, the bank's capital will increase from 462.6 million lei to 512.6 million lei.

Libra Bank has three bond issues listed on the BSE. One, worth 40 million euros, includes 400 bonds of 100,000 euros each, with a fixed interest rate of 4.25% per year and maturity in the fall of 2028. Another issue is worth 4.3 millions of euros, the securities maturing in the spring of 2030 and the fixed interest of 5% per year. The third one, also worth 4.3 million euros, is due in the summer of 2032 and has an annual interest rate of 6.5%.

At the end of last month, the Board of Directors of Libra Internet Bank appointed Lucian Anghel, the former president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, to the position of deputy general manager, for a period of four years.

For the first six months of this year, Libra Bank reported a net profit of 160.7 million lei, 46% more than in the first half of last year. Total revenues amounted to 340.4 million lei, 42% more than in the first six months of last year, net interest income being 277.6 million lei, up 44%.

At the end of last year, Broadhurst Investments Limited owned 66.7% of Libra Bank, Romarta SA owned 27.6% of the institution, and Siminel Andrei - the owner of the Tradeville brokerage company, directly owned 5.7% of the bank, according to the annual report of Libra.