Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Lucian Anghel, Deputy CEO, Libra Bank: "I think that the BNR has proven that it is independent, by not reducing the interest rate"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 20 iunie

Lucian Anghel, Deputy CEO, Libra Bank: "I think that the BNR has proven that it is independent, by not reducing the interest rate"

Versiunea în limba română

"The reduction of one billion euros in the trade deficit would have a positive influence on GDP on average by 0.6 - 0.7 percentage points"

Libra economists estimate that there are high chances that the NBR will operate the first interest rate cut in July

The fact that we are in an election year does not influence the monetary policy decisions of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), which has proven to be independent, believes Lucian Anghel, Deputy CEO at Libra Internet Bank.

The economist stated, during a meeting with journalists: "If we had seen monetary policy interest rate cuts, someone malicious could have said that the national bank is trying to help the government, because the budget deficit needs to be financed, and the costs are very high. Or, a monetary policy interest rate cut helps or reduces the government's funding costs. Like a breath of oxygen that the national bank would have indirectly offered to the government".

Lucian Anghel added: "On the contrary, by not reducing the interest rate, I think the central bank has proven that it is independent. It was the same talk with the Federal Reserve - that it would cut interest rates to help one of the candidates. She hasn't done this, she's stuck to her standard and is trying to be sure (not rush) about the first rate cut, even though others have made such moves. In our region, some central banks have reduced interest rates. In Poland, probably also due to political pressure, we saw a major reduction in interest rates. I think that the Romanian central bank is an example for other central banks, how in a year with a lot of elections it manages to maintain its independence. It is to be appreciated and it is an institution that ensured an important part of the stability of the Romanian economy".

Starting from January last year, the monetary policy interest applied by the BNR is 7%. Libra economists are tipped for the bank to make its first rate cut, of 0.25%, at the July meeting. For the whole year, the forecast is three interest cuts, which will reach 6.25%.

Lucian Anghel also stated that, in his opinion, in the long term it is much more difficult for Romania to correct the trade deficit and the current account deficit, than the budget deficit. "But we also need to focus on the trade deficit. Romania should propose a medium and long term strategy; to try to reduce the trade deficit and the current account deficit. In leadership lessons, in the general school, we should, and this does not cost us, present to the children why it is good to buy, for example, a cozonac made in Romania, compared to one produced in another country. This does not require investments, but is related to economic education, financial education", said Lucian Anghel.

According to Libra Bank's estimates, a one billion euro equivalent reduction in the trade deficit would have a positive influence on GDP by an average of 0.6 - 0.7 percentage points, provided the domestic supply improves.

Libra Bank economists forecast that our country will have a real GDP growth of 2.6% this year, based on both consumption and investment, especially in infrastructure. The budget deficit is estimated at 6.9% this year, compared to 6.6% last year, while the current account deficit is forecast at 7%, down from 7.2% in 2023. Public debt will reaches 50.9% of GDP, according to Libra.

Economists expect the leu to depreciate slightly against the euro, to 5.01 lei, compared to 4.96 lei last year, according to yesterday's presentation by the bank's team.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

20 iunie
Ediţia din 20.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
digi.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

19 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6356
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2368
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9010
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.0661

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb