Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Lucian Anghel was appointed as deputy general manager of Libra Bank

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 27 octombrie

Lucian Anghel was appointed as deputy general manager of Libra Bank

Versiunea în limba română

Libra has three bond issues listed on the BSE

The Board of Directors of Libra Internet Bank has appointed Lucian Anghel, the former president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), as deputy general manager, for a period of four years, according to a report of the credit institution published yesterday, on the website of our capital market operator.

"The taking over of the mandate will be done after obtaining the prior approval of the National Bank of Romania and after registering the mention at the Trade Register", according to the document.

As deputy general manager, Lucian Anghel will coordinate the Risk Management Division, the Compliance Division and the Anti-Fraud and Internal Control Division of Libra Bank. Also, the former president of BVB will have the capacity of Compliance Officer of the bank.

"Until the NBR approval is obtained, Mr. Lucian-Claudiu Anghel will hold the position of Economic Advisor under the General Manager of Libra Internet Bank, according to the report.

Following the decision of the Board of Directors, Libra's Management Committee will be composed of: general manager Cristina - Carmen Mahika -Voiconi and deputy general managers Eugen Goga, Ionel Umbreş and Lucian Anghel - which is in the process of being approved by the BNR.

Between February 2020 and December 2022, Lucian Anghel was CEO at Banca Românească.

Libra Bank has three bond issues listed on the BSE. One, worth 40 million euros, includes 400 bonds of 100,000 euros each, with a fixed interest rate of 4.25% per year and maturity in the fall of 2028. Another issue is worth 4.3 millions of euros, the securities maturing in the spring of 2030 and the fixed interest of 5% per year. The third one, also worth 4.3 million euros, is due in the summer of 2032 and has an annual interest rate of 6.5%.

For the first six months of this year, Libra Bank reported a net profit of 160.7 million lei, 46% more than in the first half of last year. Total revenues amounted to 340.4 million lei, 42% more than in the first six months of last year, net interest income being 277.6 million lei, up 44%.

Libra Internet Bank is a member of the American investment group New Century Holdings.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie
Ediţia din 27.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
Apanova
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9681
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7033
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2266
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7085
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.3958

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb