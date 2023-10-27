Lucian Anghel was appointed as deputy general manager of Libra Bank

Versiunea în limba română

The Board of Directors of Libra Internet Bank has appointed Lucian Anghel, the former president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), as deputy general manager, for a period of four years, according to a report of the credit institution published yesterday, on the website of our capital market operator.

"The taking over of the mandate will be done after obtaining the prior approval of the National Bank of Romania and after registering the mention at the Trade Register", according to the document.

As deputy general manager, Lucian Anghel will coordinate the Risk Management Division, the Compliance Division and the Anti-Fraud and Internal Control Division of Libra Bank. Also, the former president of BVB will have the capacity of Compliance Officer of the bank.

"Until the NBR approval is obtained, Mr. Lucian-Claudiu Anghel will hold the position of Economic Advisor under the General Manager of Libra Internet Bank, according to the report.

Following the decision of the Board of Directors, Libra's Management Committee will be composed of: general manager Cristina - Carmen Mahika -Voiconi and deputy general managers Eugen Goga, Ionel Umbreş and Lucian Anghel - which is in the process of being approved by the BNR.

Between February 2020 and December 2022, Lucian Anghel was CEO at Banca Românească.

Libra Bank has three bond issues listed on the BSE. One, worth 40 million euros, includes 400 bonds of 100,000 euros each, with a fixed interest rate of 4.25% per year and maturity in the fall of 2028. Another issue is worth 4.3 millions of euros, the securities maturing in the spring of 2030 and the fixed interest of 5% per year. The third one, also worth 4.3 million euros, is due in the summer of 2032 and has an annual interest rate of 6.5%.

For the first six months of this year, Libra Bank reported a net profit of 160.7 million lei, 46% more than in the first half of last year. Total revenues amounted to 340.4 million lei, 42% more than in the first six months of last year, net interest income being 277.6 million lei, up 44%.

Libra Internet Bank is a member of the American investment group New Century Holdings.