MApN acquires 54 K9 howitzers from Hanwha Aerospace

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian land forces will benefit from 54 K9 self-propelled howitzers (SPH) and 36 K10 (ARV) ammunition refueling vehicles, according to the contract concluded between the Ministry of National Defense and the South Korean company Hanwha Aerospace, according to a press release delivered yesterday to the Editor.

The contract includes both munitions and tracked and wheeled support vehicles, and the value of the entire purchase amounts to nearly $1 billion. By concluding this contract, Romania becomes the 10th country to operate the 155 mm/52 mm K9 SPH. Among the NATO member states, Romania is the sixth K9 user country, after Turkey, Poland, Norway, Finland and Estonia. After Norway and Australia, Romania will also be the third global operator of the K10, which enables a fully automated replenishment capability to maximize the effectiveness of artillery forces.

Jaeil Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace said: "This is a remarkable agreement that can further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. This contract involves not only artillery vehicles, but also support vehicles and ammunition, demonstrating the capability Hanwha Aerospace to provide a complete package of advanced defense solutions, based on the high level of technological expertise and production capacity as a world leader".

Under the contract, Hanwha will deliver the vehicles in stages over the next five years, with the first delivery to take place by early 2027. Most of the vehicles will be manufactured in Romania, with extensive involvement of local suppliers.

Peter Bae, vice president of Hanwha Aerospace Europe, stated: "Hanwha Aerospace is determined to maximize the benefits for the defense industry in Romania through various types of industrial localization programs, which include local production of defense equipment, job creation, technology transfer and the establishment of the Center of Excellence for MRO operations in a new "greenfield" facility in Romania. The inclusion of Romanian industry in Hanwha Aerospace's global supply chains is one of the potential benefits that Romania could obtain from of this collaboration. Through this partnership, along with other future projects, Romania would become a hub for Hanwha Aerospace's ground systems division in Europe".

The K9 SPH system was developed in 1999 in cooperation with the South Korean Defense Development Agency. Nicknamed "Thunder", the K9 tracked artillery system can deliver consistent, accurate and rapid effects at distances of over 40 kilometers. The K9 is 47 tons and is optimized for "Shoot and Scoot" ability to fire multiple shells and immediately move to another location to avoid counterattack.

Following the changes made to the K9A1 version, the artillery system is upgraded with a fully automatic ammunition handling system. The new generation of self-loading artillery will be able to fire more than 10 rounds per minute with only three crew members.

In 2022, the K9 User Club was launched for K9-using countries to share experience and know-how in operating, maintaining and training K9 systems. More than 1,800 K9 vehicles are in service in nine countries (soon 10 countries including Romania), representing approximately 50% of the global SPH market.

The K10 is an automatic ammunition replenishment vehicle based on the K9 howitzer chassis, sharing most of the components and features for logistical support.

The vehicle can support the K9 by carrying and resupplying 104 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition and 504 units of charges in combat conditions. The vehicle transfers ammunition at a maximum rate of 12 rounds/min, taking 37 minutes to fully load. The fully automated ammunition refueling system guarantees its efficiency in logistical support and tactical movements under any severe battlefield conditions.

In addition to the two systems, as part of efforts to expand the partnership with Romania, Hanwha Aerospace proposes the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (MLI / the reference term in English IFV - Infantry Fighting Vehicle) for Romania's MLI modernization program, a battle that it presented in May at the Black Sea Aerospace&Defence (BSDA) 2024 International Exhibition of Armaments and Military Equipment.

In 2023 Redback has been selected for Australia's next generation MLI under the LAND 400 phase 3 program for the delivery of 129 vehicles, most of which are to be manufactured at a facility in Geelong, Victoria. To win the competition in Australia, the Redback successfully passed the world's toughest MLI tests and evaluations, proving its impressive maneuverability and lethality compared to other armored fighting vehicles.

The Redback features a number of innovative technologies, including composite rubber tracks, a hard-kill active protection system and a see-trough display on the helmet, as well as a layered fire system.

Through its adaptability and potential for evolution, the Redback will complement the operational needs of the Romanian Army in response to emerging threats and the battlefield of the future. A high level of component commonality between the K9 and Redback in terms of the powertrain (engine, transmission, track, etc.) along with the chassis is expected to increase the efficiency of operation, production and maintenance of both systems.