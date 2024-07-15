Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Marcel Ciolacu will dismiss the management of AMEPIP

George Marinescu
English Section / 15 iulie

Marcel Ciolacu will dismiss the management of AMEPIP

The decision is taken following a document sent by the European Commission that suspects a conflict of interests The Head of Government believes that it is a matter of legislative inconsistency regarding the selection procedure Marcel Ciolacu let it be understood that following the resumption of the selection procedure it is possible that AMEPIP has the same people in charge

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared, on Friday, during a press conference held at the PSD headquarters, that he will demand the resignation of those deemed incompatible after the selection procedures on the corporate governance ordinance for the management of the Agency for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Performance of Public Enterprises (AMEPIP) and for energy companies.

Marcel Ciolacu said: "We have some reforms to carry out, in the payment request number 3. We made the procedures according to the Romanian legislation. They (ed. - European Commission) found that there are certain incompatibilities in these proceedings from their point of view. Today in Brussels is the Secretary General of the Government, with the Minister of Transport and the Minister of Energy to have an applied discussion with the technical of the European Commission, about each company and each individual point. I talked to my colleagues after the first meetings. At AMEPIP, the Commission has a lot to criticize, but not that the law was broken. But that the procedure from their point of view was not transparent, as it is in other countries. I, as prime minister, will first of all demand the resignation of those who followed the legal procedure. But we still have to implement the reforms for joining the OECD. There are changes to the legislation to prevent this from happening again. In the Government meeting, we will make changes to the legislation so that this does not happen again. And that's how I closed the OECD target, and with the milestone of the payment request number 3. I will talk to those who won on the 109 procedure (ed. - corporate governance ordinance) to resign and let's redo the procedure if the Commission reached this conclusion. But no one broke the law. Those were the procedures. For example, there were members of the supervisory board who were the interim members. They entered the selection on GEO 109. Some were chosen, others were not".

The prime minister said that he discussed the issue with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and that he came to the conclusion that the procedure for selecting and appointing the AMEPIP leadership should be resumed.

The statement of the Head of Government comes after the European Commission sent a document to the Bucharest Executive that it suspects a conflict of interests and incompatibility at the management of AMEPIP.

After the publication of that document in the press, AMEPIP president Mihai Precup and vice president Victor Moraru declared that they had no reason to resign, as they had not broken the law. However, it seems, following the statements of Marcel Ciolacu, that they will have to leave the management of the agency and start the selection procedure all over again to be re-appointed to the respective positions.

