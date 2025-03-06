Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Massive Cyber Ticket Scam

O.D.
English Section / 6 martie

Massive Cyber Ticket Scam

A network of cybercriminals managed to steal and illegally resell more than 900 digital tickets for Taylor Swift concerts and other large-scale events, according to statements by New York prosecutors, cited by The Associated Press. The scam, which took place over a period of about a year, between June 2022 and July 2023, was organized by people working in Jamaica for a company contracted by StubHub, one of the largest online ticket sales platforms. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz explained that employees of the contracting firm illegally accessed the URLs of tickets purchased by users and sent them to other people in New York, who downloaded them and resold them at inflated prices on the same platform.

Loss of Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

According to investigators, the fraud generated more than $600,000 in profit for the network. Most of the stolen tickets were for Taylor Swift's highly successful Eras Tour, but tickets for Adele and Ed Sheeran concerts, NBA games, and the U.S. Open tennis championships were also affected by this illegal scheme. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are trying to determine the exact scope of the operation and whether there are other accomplices involved in the fraud.

Arrests and Charges

Two people have already been arrested and charged with aggravated theft, computer crimes, and conspiracy. Tyrone Rose, 20, has been identified as one of those operating out of Jamaica and redirecting the stolen tickets to accomplices in New York. Among them is Shamara Simmons, 31, who allegedly received the tickets and resold them on StubHub. Rose was detained during a visit to New York and was banned from leaving the country, while Simmons was released pending trial. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

StubHub Response and Increased Security Measures

StubHub announced that it discovered and reported the fraudulent scheme to authorities, as well as to its third-party customer service provider. The company has decided to discontinue its collaboration with the provider and has implemented additional security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. StubHub also guaranteed that all affected ticket orders were either replaced or fully refunded. The case highlights the vulnerabilities of ticket sales platforms and emphasizes the need for stricter measures to protect users from cyber fraud. New York authorities are continuing their investigation to identify other suspects involved in this complex fraud operation.

