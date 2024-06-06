May in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• May 2

- The BNR announces that, on April 30, 2024, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 62,511 million euros, compared to 64,279 million euros on March 31, 2024. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 7,189 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on April 30, 2024 were 69,700 million euros, compared to 71,177 million euros on March 31, 2024.

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.6500 lei, according to the BNR.

• May 7

- President Klaus Iohannis begins a working visit to the USA, ending on May 9. At the end of the meeting, from the statements of President Iohannis, it emerged that he did not receive the support of American leader Joe Biden for the position of Secretary General of NATO.

• May 8

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 343.9028 lei, according to the BNR.

• May 9

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.0974 lei, according to BNR data.

• May 13

- The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania decides the following: maintaining the monetary policy interest rate at the level of 7% per year; maintaining the interest rate for the credit facility (Lombard) at 8% per annum and the interest rate for the deposit facility at 6% percent per annum;

maintaining the mandatory minimum reserve rates for liabilities in lei and in foreign currency of credit institutions.

- The Ministry of Finance is launching a new issue of Tezaur government bonds, with maturities of 1 and 3 years, with annual interest rates of 6% and 6.85%, respectively.

• May 14

- The BNR announces that, in the period January-March 2024, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 3,945 million euros, compared to 3,964 million euros in the period January-March 2023. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit more higher by 8 million euros, the balance of services - a smaller surplus by 434 million euros, the balance of primary incomes - a larger deficit by 382 million euros, and the balance of secondary incomes - a larger surplus by 843 million euros.

- The government increases budget expenditures by supplementing the limits of commitment and budget credits, approved for May 2024, for the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration and for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

• May 15

- The European Commission slightly improves, to 3.3%, the estimates regarding the growth of the Romanian economy this year, thanks to the acceleration of private consumption and higher incomes, but warns that the government deficit will rise to 6.9% of GDP in 2024 and to 7% of GDP in 2025 due to increased spending.

• May 17

- The cyber security company Fort (4RT), part of the Bittnet Group, debuts on the AeRO market, following a capital increase and a private placement, which attracted 1.67 million lei.

• May 20

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 359.4834 lei, according to the BNR.

- Marcel Ciolacu pays a visit to Ankara, and Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan decides that Romanians can travel to his country only with an identity card.

• May 23

- The government approves an emergency ordinance establishing a 10% salary increase, in two installments, for several categories of employees in the administration.

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announces that, from July 1, 2024, the minimum gross salary in payment will be increased from 3,300 lei per month, as it is currently, to 3,700 lei per month, which represents an increase of 12.12%.

• May 24

- The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announces the start of the criminal investigation on behalf of the former SRI generals Florian Coldea and Dumitru Dumbravă, and the lawyer Doru Trăilă who allegedly promised the businessman Cătălin Hideg that they would influence the magistrates to change his criminal sentence by the substantive court.

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9744 lei, according to the BNR.

• May 27

- The Ministry of Finance announces that, after the first four months of 2024, the budget deficit was 57.29 billion lei, respectively 3.24% of GDP, compared to 27.35 billion lei, respectively 1.70% of GDP in the first four months of 2023.

- The BNR announces that the money supply in a broad sense (M3) recorded, at the end of April 2024, a balance of 689,379.8 million lei. This increased by 1.4% (1.3% in real terms) compared to March 2024, and compared to April 2023 it increased by 11.4% (5.2% in real terms).

- The exchange rate of the Swiss franc reaches the lowest level of the month against our currency: 5.0141 lei, according to the BNR.

- Euro reaches the maximum rate of the month against the leu: 4.9767 lei, according to BNR figures. The same level will be reached on May 31.

• May 28

- Premier Energy, a company from the energy industry, debuts on the BVB Main Market, following an initial public offering that attracted 695 million lei - the largest IPO of a private company in the last five years.

- The offer of fuel distributor JT Grup Oil begins, through which the company intends to sell a maximum of ten million new shares, at the price of 6.5 lei per share.

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.5755 lei, according to the BNR.

• May 31

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid securities of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), appreciated by 3.1% in May, to 17,588 points, and the BET-TR, which includes the dividends paid by the companies included in the main basket of shares from the local stock exchange, with 5.5%, to 37,363 points.

- The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds in shares, rose by 3.6% in May, to 3,251 points.

- The BET-XT index, of the 30 most liquid shares of our market, had an advance of 2.6%, to 1,492 points, while including dividends the increase was 5%, up to 3,134 points, as shown by the evolution of the BET-XT-TR index.

- The shares of the private medical services provider MedLife rose by 23.5% in May, having the best evolution in the BET. The issuer reported growing business for the first quarter of the year.

- The shares of the telecommunications operator Digi Communications appreciated by 19.2%, to a new historical record.

- The shares of the natural gas carrier Transgaz rose by 18.9% in May.

- The shares of Banca Transilvania rose by 9.9%, to a new historical record, on the other hand, the shares of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale depreciated by 8.6%.

- Nuclearelectrica shares depreciated by 6.1% in May, those of Transelectrica rose by 11.9%.

- The BET-NG index, of energy and utilities companies, had an advance of 1.8% in May, below the evolution of the BVB general indices.

- The BET-FI index, of the former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, had a decline of 2.3% in May, up to 58,932 points, being the only basket of shares from BVB that depreciated last month. The decrease was mainly due to the 10.4% decline of Fondul Proprietatea shares, based on the ex-dividend correction related to the last distribution of money by FP.