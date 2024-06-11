Medals for Romanian students at the Asian Physics Olympiad

Versiunea în limba română

Romanian students won five gold medals, two silver medals and an honorable mention at the Asian Physics Olympiad, held in Malaysia, announced the Ministry of Education, Ligia Deca. "We just received great news from Malaysia - the Romanian team is writing history at the 24th edition of the Asian Physics Olympiad, held on June 3-10, 2024, in Perak! Romanian students won 5 gold medals, 2 of silver and an honorable mention", announced Deca. According to the Minister of Education, the gold medals were obtained by Alexandru Momoiu - who is also the absolute winner of this edition, with the highest total score in the competition and the highest score in the experimental test - Ionuţ Gabriel Stan, Ioan Alexandru Mirică, Rareş Felix Tudose, students of the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, and Alexandra Maria Curea, from the National Theoretical High School in Bucharest, who also obtained the highest score of a girl in the competition. The two silver medals were won by Mendel Emanuel Mendelsohn, from the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest, and Teofil Voicu, from the Emil Racoviţă National College in Cluj-Napoca. Rareş Theodor Marinescu, from the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest, received an honorable mention.

The Romanian team was led by Prof. Dr. Delia Davidescu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, conf. Dr. Sebastian Popescu, from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi, and by Prof. Victor Păunescu, Economic High School no. 1 from Bucharest. The competition was attended by 208 competitors from 28 countries - 27 from Asia-Pacific and Romania, with guest status.