Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Medals for Romanian students at the Asian Physics Olympiad

O.D.
English Section / 11 iunie

Photo source: facebook/Ligia Deca

Photo source: facebook/Ligia Deca

Versiunea în limba română

Romanian students won five gold medals, two silver medals and an honorable mention at the Asian Physics Olympiad, held in Malaysia, announced the Ministry of Education, Ligia Deca. "We just received great news from Malaysia - the Romanian team is writing history at the 24th edition of the Asian Physics Olympiad, held on June 3-10, 2024, in Perak! Romanian students won 5 gold medals, 2 of silver and an honorable mention", announced Deca. According to the Minister of Education, the gold medals were obtained by Alexandru Momoiu - who is also the absolute winner of this edition, with the highest total score in the competition and the highest score in the experimental test - Ionuţ Gabriel Stan, Ioan Alexandru Mirică, Rareş Felix Tudose, students of the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, and Alexandra Maria Curea, from the National Theoretical High School in Bucharest, who also obtained the highest score of a girl in the competition. The two silver medals were won by Mendel Emanuel Mendelsohn, from the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest, and Teofil Voicu, from the Emil Racoviţă National College in Cluj-Napoca. Rareş Theodor Marinescu, from the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest, received an honorable mention.

The Romanian team was led by Prof. Dr. Delia Davidescu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, conf. Dr. Sebastian Popescu, from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi, and by Prof. Victor Păunescu, Economic High School no. 1 from Bucharest. The competition was attended by 208 competitors from 28 countries - 27 from Asia-Pacific and Romania, with guest status.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

11 iunie
Ediţia din 11.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6302
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1621
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8813
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur341.8121

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb