Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Medical caravans for socially vulnerable communities

O.D.
English Section / 22 iulie

Medical caravans for socially vulnerable communities

Versiunea în limba română

The Save the Children Romania organization announces that it has made available to the Caravana cu Medici Association three mobile medical units worth 300,000 euros, equipped with equipment. So far, caravans have been organized in 13 socially vulnerable communities, ensuring access to medical services for 1,570 adults and children. The medical units made available by Save the Children are equipped with ultrasound machines with two probes and a gynecological and pediatric chair, which can be used to perform breast, thyroid, abdominal or transvaginal ultrasounds. According to the organization: "Problems of malnutrition and deficiency anemia, caused by the limited access to medical services and the vulnerability of the social environment in which they live, were diagnosed by the doctors who provide free consultations, within the medical caravans in the rural environment. The distribution of medical units and doctors in Romania is unequal between rural and urban areas, one of the consequences being an infant mortality rate in rural areas (6.8 per thousand children born) 33% higher than in urban areas". Within the caravans, vulnerable people and children have free access to specialists in various areas: paediatrics, cardiology, gynecology, general medicine, ophthalmology, but they can also benefit from blood pressure and blood sugar measurements, EKG and abdominal ultrasound, examinations that can detect a series of ailments. Following these consultations, medical letters are issued with the clinical and paraclinical results, as well as therapeutic recommendations that will be followed under the guidance of the family doctor. "For socio-economic reasons, the children were brought to the consultation by the community nurse and with the help of the analyzers and a specialist consultation, we discovered malnourished children, one of them with a normocytic hypochromic anemia. They are not SF pathologies, but the children live in difficult conditions and they haven't been to the doctor for a long time," said Vladislava Coneschi, coordinator of the Caravana cu Medici Iasi. Dr. Andra Postelnicu stated that among the most common pathologies are: acute respiratory infections, such as bronchitis and pneumonia (in the colder season), viral gastroenteritis, manifested by vomiting and diarrhea (especially among young children), deficiency anemias: "At a pediatric caravan organized in a rural area, I met a five-year-old boy who had come dressed in his best clothes: an immaculate white shirt, blue jacket and a small bow tie. When he was asked why he dressed so nicely and if he was going to church or a party after the consultation, the child answered with innocence and emotion that he had prepared especially for the medical team, which he had heard would come to help the children in his village. Excited and shy , but with eyes full of hope, he came to the medical consultation and the collection of tests.Then I discovered that he was suffering from a chronic health problem that was neglected due to limited access to medical services. His effort to prepare and look his best deeply moved the whole team, who did everything possible to provide him with the necessary care". According to INS data for 2023, in the primary medicine segment, most family medicine practices 6,200 offices operated in urban areas, compared to 4,100 offices in rural areas. A family medicine office served 1.4 times as many residents in rural areas as compared to an office in rural areas. At the same time, while, in 2023, there were 13,700 independent medical offices in the rural areas, their number was 17.3 times lower (793 offices). the population by residence, the average number of residents who returned to such a medical office was 15.8 times higher in the rural area, compared to the situation in the urban area.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

22 iulie
Ediţia din 22.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

19 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9709
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5670
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1374
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8970
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.6908

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb