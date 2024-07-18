Medicine, in great demand among high school graduates

Versiunea în limba română

Competition for admission to higher education is increasing in certain disciplines. The "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest has announced that it is setting a new record this year in terms of the number of candidates registered for the entrance exam that will take place on Sunday, July 21, starting at 9:00 a.m. Thus, for the occupation of the 1,795 places put up for competition (1,260 - financed from the state budget, 535 - with a fee), 4,204 candidates registered, an increase of 360 compared to 2023 and 707 compared to the 2022 session, the university specifies. The admission exam in the fields of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, as well as at the Faculty of Midwifery and Medical Assistance (FMAM) will be held in several locations in the Capital. Candidates for the Faculties of Medicine and Dentistry will take part in the admissions competition in the specially arranged spaces within the Romexpo Exhibition Complex in Bucharest (pavilions B1 and B2), and for the Faculty of Pharmacy and at FMAM, the organizers have made available to the candidates the spaces within the Faculty of Pharmacy , respectively from the Palace of the Faculty of Medicine in Bucharest. The situation of the tuition figure per faculty will be as follows: Faculty of Medicine (360 credits, duration of 6 years of study) a number of 737 places financed from the budget and 250 places with a fee; Faculty of Dentistry (360 credits, duration of 6 years of study) a number of 201 places financed from the budget and 100 places with a fee; Faculty of Pharmacy (300 credits, 5 years of study) 100 places financed from the budget and 20 places with a fee are put up for competition; FMAM: for the specialization General Medical Care and Midwifery respectively (240 credits, 4 years of study) there are 119 places financed from the budget and 70 places with a fee, respectively 15 places financed from the budget and 15 places with a fee, and for the specializations Balneophysiokinetotherapy and medical recovery, respectively Dental Technology (3 years of study and 180 credits) 44 places/budget and 40/fee were allocated, respectively 44 places financed from the budget and 40 places with a fee.

Viorel Jinga, rector of UMF "Carol Davila" declared: "It is gratifying and at the same time impressive that, in recent years, for admission to undergraduate studies at our University, we have registered a continuous increase in the number of candidates, this year being exceeded last year's record of 3,884 high school graduates registered in the competition, the total number of those who will compete for one of the 1,260 budgeted places put up for competition being 4,204 candidates of which 35 have already been awarded to the winners of the national Olympics and international". For the 737 places put up for competition at the Faculty of Medicine, 2,743 candidates registered (compared to 2,546 candidates - 2023); for the Faculty of Dentistry 877 candidates (748 candidates/2023) on the 201 places; at the Faculty of Pharmacy 105 candidates (91 candidates/2023) for 100 places; at FMAM 479 candidates (459 candidates/2023) for 222 places. For the admission to the Faculty of General Medical Assistance - Ploieşti branch of the UMFCD, 40 budget places and 10 places with a fee were put up for competition, the exam to be held in September. The tuition fees established by the UMF "Carol Davila" Senate for the cycle of undergraduate studies for the 2024-2025 academic year are similar to last year's: 15,000 lei/year of study for the Faculties of Medicine and Dentistry, 10,000 lei/year of study for Pharmacy and 8,000 lei/year of study for FMAM.