Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Meta Management Team demands 23.7 million lei from Meta Management Trust, in court

ANDREI IACOMI
English Section / 1 februarie

Meta Management Team demands 23.7 million lei from Meta Management Trust, in court

Versiunea în limba română

Meta Management Team (MMT) sued Meta Estate Trust, a holding company active in the real estate sector, following the decision of the shareholders' meeting last December, which found the termination of the management contract between MMT and Meta by the unilateral will of the company, according to a report published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Also, MMT who paid the amount of 23.7 million lei from Meta Estate Trust, representing 30% of the company's value.

On December 7 of last year, the general meeting of Meta Estate Trust shareholders rejected the appointment of the Meta Management Team, through the permanent representative Teodor-Cristian Cartianu, as a member of the company's Board of Directors, for a four-year term, starting dated January 27, 2024.

Previously, Meta Management Team had notified the company that, in the event that it will no longer occupy a seat on the board of the real estate holding, it will invoke the provisions of the agreed clause in the management contract, concluded in March 2021. According to them, in the event of the termination of the contract before the expiration of the period contractually, the Meta Management Team can claim damages in the amount of 30% of the value of the Meta Estate Trust.

According to BVB documents, the obligation assumed in March 2021 referred to the maintenance of the management contract for a period of ten years, expiring on March 31, 2031.

According to the latest release from the stock exchange, the new Board of Directors of Meta Estate Trust, whose mandate began on January 27, 2024, has as a priority the resolution of the dispute with the Meta Management Team.

"The members of the Board of Directors received a mandate in this regard from the shareholders and are fully prepared for this approach. They will look for the best solution, which protects the shareholders' investment, and they expressed their confidence in the success of the initiated approach", the BVB report states.

According to the document, at the first meeting of the new Meta Estate Trust Council, the law firm that will represent the company was chosen; the analysis was initiated on the basis of the contract from the moment it was concluded between the Meta Management Team and the Meta Estate Trust in order to be able to identify whether it was onerous for the company and the shareholders; the exploration of management scenarios, amicably or in court, was started.

The company also announced that, in the meeting of January 30, the company Cert Master Standard was elected through its permanent representative Laurentiu Mihai Dinu, as president of Meta Estate Trust. The company's Board of Directors is composed of Ilinca von Derenthall, Dumitru-Daniel Popa, Alexandru Voicu, the company Cert Master Standard through the representative Laurentiu Mihai Dinu and Adivi Estate through the representative Adrian Vasile Viman.

For the first nine months of last year, Meta Estate Trust reported operating income of 8.4 million lei, 9% below that of the same period of the previous year, while net profit amounted to almost 7.1 million lei , with 90% more than the one related to the period January-September 2022.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie
Ediţia din 01.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Ian. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5962
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3190
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8235
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.0282

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ahkawards.ro
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb