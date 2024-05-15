Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Metal Show & TIB 2024, meeting with professionals in the metalworking industry

O.D.
English Section / 15 mai

Photo source: facebook / MetalShowTIB

Photo source: facebook / MetalShowTIB

Versiunea în limba română

Over 190 companies from the country and abroad are participating in one of the largest technical fairs in Romania in the last 15 years, Metal Show& TIB 2024. According to Romexpo, until May 17, pavilion B2 will be the meeting place for professionals in the processing industry of metals, technologies and industrial equipment, of suppliers of technological solutions and customers from the whole country and abroad. Visitors can benefit from discounts of up to 10% during the fair. Among the innovations that will be presented at the event are the newest air quality monitoring system, AeroGuard Air Monitor, or the multi-axis SCARA robot for pick-and-place operations. Entrance to the exhibition is free, based on the Access Code downloaded from the metalshow-tib.ro website. According to the organizers: "Metal Show& TIB 2024 comes with a modern concept and aims to become the best place for business and networking for industry players, where the debated ideas will identify solutions for the challenges that the metal processing industry encounters in the new social context -economic. In 2024, Metal Show& TIB will continue to be the strongest business platform that will promote: energy efficient equipment; the automation and digitization of production processes, in the context of the energy transition; advanced less invasive processing technologies (laser, water or microfabrication); renewable energies and energy storage systems, sustainable materials, with low impact on the environment. The fair emphasizes, for the first time in Romania, the promotion of technologies and solutions that contribute to the reduction of the carbon footprint in the metal processing industry". Metal Show & TIB is organized by Euroexpo Fairs and Romexpo.

