Microplastics in the Placenta Linked to Premature Birth

A new study has found that microplastics and nanoplastics are present in significantly higher amounts in the placentas of babies born prematurely compared to those born at term. The study, conducted by a team of researchers in the US, suggests that the accumulation of these particles could contribute to the risk of premature birth, adding to new evidence on the impact of plastic on human health.

• A groundbreaking study of 175 placentas

Microplastics, plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters, and nanoplastics, invisible to the naked eye, are ubiquitous in the environment. To analyze their effects on pregnancy, scientists used high-sensitivity mass spectrometry to examine 175 placentas - 100 from full-term births and 75 from premature births, that is, before 37 weeks of gestation. "Advanced technology now allows us to accurately measure microplastics in a way that we haven't been able to do in the past," said Kjersti Aagaard, a researcher at Boston Children's Hospital and HCA Healthcare Research Institute.

• A risk factor for prematurity

The results showed much higher concentrations of microplastics and nanoplastics in the placentas of premature babies than in those born at term. The accumulation of these particles also appears to occur earlier in pregnancy in mothers who gave birth prematurely. "This suggests that the accumulated plastics may contribute to the risk and occurrence of preterm birth," Aagaard explained. The study is part of a growing body of research highlighting the health dangers of microplastics. These particles have already been linked to cardiovascular disease, and exposure to them could increase the risk of stroke and other serious conditions.

• A Global Public Health Issue

The findings were published in the journal Pregnancy, a journal of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and were presented at the organization's annual meeting. The findings highlight the need for further research to better understand the impact of microplastics on pregnancy and fetal development. They also raise important questions about what steps should be taken to reduce exposure to these ubiquitous particles in the modern environment.