Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Microplastics in the Placenta Linked to Premature Birth

O.D.
English Section / 4 februarie

Microplastics in the Placenta Linked to Premature Birth

Versiunea în limba română

A new study has found that microplastics and nanoplastics are present in significantly higher amounts in the placentas of babies born prematurely compared to those born at term. The study, conducted by a team of researchers in the US, suggests that the accumulation of these particles could contribute to the risk of premature birth, adding to new evidence on the impact of plastic on human health.

A groundbreaking study of 175 placentas

Microplastics, plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters, and nanoplastics, invisible to the naked eye, are ubiquitous in the environment. To analyze their effects on pregnancy, scientists used high-sensitivity mass spectrometry to examine 175 placentas - 100 from full-term births and 75 from premature births, that is, before 37 weeks of gestation. "Advanced technology now allows us to accurately measure microplastics in a way that we haven't been able to do in the past," said Kjersti Aagaard, a researcher at Boston Children's Hospital and HCA Healthcare Research Institute.

A risk factor for prematurity

The results showed much higher concentrations of microplastics and nanoplastics in the placentas of premature babies than in those born at term. The accumulation of these particles also appears to occur earlier in pregnancy in mothers who gave birth prematurely. "This suggests that the accumulated plastics may contribute to the risk and occurrence of preterm birth," Aagaard explained. The study is part of a growing body of research highlighting the health dangers of microplastics. These particles have already been linked to cardiovascular disease, and exposure to them could increase the risk of stroke and other serious conditions.

A Global Public Health Issue

The findings were published in the journal Pregnancy, a journal of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and were presented at the organization's annual meeting. The findings highlight the need for further research to better understand the impact of microplastics on pregnancy and fetal development. They also raise important questions about what steps should be taken to reduce exposure to these ubiquitous particles in the modern environment.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 februarie
Ediţia din 04.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8595
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2985
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9826
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur437.1590

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb