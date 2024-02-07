Mikro Kapital IFN attracted two million euros from capital market investors

Versiunea în limba română

Mikro Kapital IFN raised two million euros from capital market investors through a bond issue brokered by Goldring, according to a statement from the brokerage house. The offer, which was addressed exclusively to qualified investors, was closed early with an allocation rate of one and after being supplemented from one million to two million euros.

Dragos Mesaroş, Director of Goldring's Trading Department said: "Because it targeted exclusively professional clients, the offering was not easy, but it was definitely worth all the effort, because these bonds, in turn, deserve to be traded on the BSE . In fact, we are looking forward to bringing them to the stock exchange, because the attractive interest rate and the guaranteed nature of the issue will ensure the liquidity of a successful listing and, most importantly, generate the attention and confidence that Mikro Kapital IFN S.A. he deserves them and wants them for future shows".

Andrei Bostaca, General Director of Mikro Kapital IFN, stated: "Through this issue, we really set out to test the capital market as an alternative for financing the development of microcredit activity - a sector with growing potential, especially in the context new European instruments dedicated to microfinance. We are delighted with the interest we have garnered and intend to return in the near future with successive rounds of market bond financing."

The release does not specify details related to the maturity and interest of the bonds.

Mikro Kapital IFN., one of the first members in our country of the European Microcredit Network and partner of some support and financing institutions such as European Investment Fund, Responsability AG, Frankfurt School Finance, Bank IM Bistrum, First Bank, Libra Internet Bank, Garanti BBVA etc., significantly supported the development and consolidation of the microcredit market in our country and, above all, the achievement of the financial inclusion objectives assumed at the community and national level. Mikro Kapital finances eligible beneficiaries under favorable and flexible conditions, regardless of the field of activity and the form of organization, for the realization of the investment or development plans of entrepreneurs in our country, according to the release.