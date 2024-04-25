Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Military spending is growing fastest in Asia and Eastern Europe

V.R.
English Section / 25 aprilie

Military spending is growing fastest in Asia and Eastern Europe

Versiunea în limba română

SIPRI: Global defense spending - at record level

Asian countries, such as India and China, have steadily increased their defense spending over the past 15 years, and a comparison with the respective countries' economies shows that this spending increased roughly in line with GDP from 2013 to 2023, standing at to around 2.4% in India and 1.7% in China last year, according to a report by the International Peace Research Institute (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute - SIPRI), taken over by statista.com.

According to the cited source, other Asian countries have also increased their military spending at a rapid pace, especially those close to the regional security hot spot in the South China Sea, such as Cambodia and the Philippines. To a lesser extent, East Asian countries such as Japan and, of course, Taiwan, have increasing military spending.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Eastern Europe became another region where military spending increased (more sharply than in Asia). In Ukraine, the military now benefits from more than a third of GDP.

North American military costs have fluctuated, but remain the largest regional budget, with the vast majority of spending being related to the US military, the source noted. Western European spending - often criticized for being too small compared to the countries' sizes and GDPs - has seen only a slight increase since the start of the Ukraine war, but has increased steadily before the current crisis.

Profile spending in Latin America and Africa remained stable, in general. Some African countries have rapidly increased their defense spending, such as Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Mauritania. The expenses also increased in Mexico, according to the mentioned source.

Defense spending - 2,440 billion dollars, globally

Government military spending rose for the first time in all five major geographic regions, according to SIPRI, which said it reached a record $2.44 trillion. The advance occurred amid the largest annual increase in government budgets for armaments in the last ten years, according to the report, cited by The Guardian.

The 6.8% increase between 2022 and 2023 was the steepest since 2009, pushing spending to the highest level recorded by SIPRI in the 60-year history of keeping such records.

Nan Tian, senior researcher at SIPRI, warned of the increased risk of unintended conflagration as governments rush to arm themselves. "The unprecedented increase in military spending is a direct response to the global deterioration of peace and security. States give priority to military power, but they risk an action-reaction spiral in the increasingly volatile geopolitical and security landscape," said Tian, according to news.ro.

The largest expenditures for defense are made in the United States (37%) and China (12%), the budgets in the field representing approximately half of global military expenditures. The US government spent 9.4% more on "research, development, testing and evaluation" than in 2022, as Washington tries to stay at the forefront of technological developments.

Although eclipsed by the US in terms of military spending, China, as the world's second largest defense budget, has allocated an estimated $296 billion in 2023, a 6% increase from of 2022. Over the past 29 years, Beijing has steadily increased defense spending, although the largest periods of growth were in the 1990s and between 2003 and 2014. The single-digit growth figure last year reflected, on the other hand, the weaker economic performance of China in the last period, according to SIPRI.

Kremlin military spending in 2023, after a year of all-out war with Ukraine, was 24% higher than in 2022 and 57% higher than in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea. With spending at 5.9% of GDP, equivalent to 16% of total Russian government spending, 2023 marked the highest levels since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine has the eighth largest military spending budget in the world in 2023, with an annual increase of 51% to $64.8 billion, equivalent, however, to only 59% of Russia's military spending in that year. Kiev's military spending increased by 1,270% between 2014 and 2023. Military aid received from more than 30 countries is included in the SIPRI figures.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

25 aprilie
Ediţia din 25.04.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Apr. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9761
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6567
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0938
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7878
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.6114

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
edevize.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
AIESEC
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb