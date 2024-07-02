Minister Raluca Turcan: "Sibiu, world capital of culture"

Versiunea în limba română

The summer started in the best possible way for local culture. The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, considers this year's edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) to be "exceptional" and due to the presence of personalities such as Isabelle Adjani, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, Susanne Kennedy, David Esrig, Jon Fosse, John Malkovich and Theodoros Terzopoulos, who transformed the city into a "true world capital of culture".

Present at the Celebrity Gala, Raluca Turcan later wrote on her Facebook page: "Sibiu celebrated excellence this evening and was, with honor, the host of great international cultural personalities. I thank them, once again, for accepting to be part of the FITS 2024 story of the stars that shone in this edition: Ms. Isabelle Adjani, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker and Susanne Kennedy, Mr. David Esrig, Jon Fosse, John Malkovich and Theodoros Terzopoulos. With such personalities in its midst, come to- and give of their creative talent, Sibiu is today a real world capital of culture! The stars on the Walk of Fame that will bear their names will be testimonies of the close friendship between these artists and Romania. Our guests this year join other famous personalities from the world of theater and film, from our country and abroad, which FITS has honored over time". Raluca Turcan presented the Prize of the Ministry of Culture to professor Octavian Saiu, "as a sign of high appreciation for the promotion of dialogue between artists and professionals in the field of performing arts": "One of the people who plays such a transformative and shaping role, who undertakes to explain and to shine a light, is Professor Octavian Saiu. His love for theater and for FITS have brought him the appreciation of the public, and for two decades he has been an expected and beloved presence of this festival. I congratulate him, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, for the FITS conferences are shows of erudition and declarations of love for culture. I remind you that Octavian is a consultant for several festivals in the world, he teaches at well-known universities in the country and abroad, and he writes acclaimed and award-winning books about theater and was decorated by the President of Romania with the Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight".

Sunday was the last day of the International Theater Festival in Sibiu.