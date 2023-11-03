Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Ministerial objective: "a fresh perspective" for doctoral studies

O.D.
English Section / 3 noiembrie

Versiunea în limba română

The scandals in recent years have cast a shadow over doctoral studies. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, stated that from the beginning of her tenure, she aimed to breathe new life into doctoral studies, and the draft Framework Regulation on Doctoral Studies, released for public consultation, reflects a different vision for this segment of education in Romania. She mentioned that this autumn, the stipend for a doctoral student on a budgeted spot increased from 1,700/1,950 lei to 3,200 lei. According to the minister: "As part of the efforts to redefine the status of doctoral students, the draft Framework Regulation on Doctoral Studies, which the Ministry of Education has launched for public consultation, represents a different perspective on this field of study in Romania. Doctoral students will be appointed either as research assistants or university assistants for a specific period. Adhering to ethical and academic integrity standards and policies is a priority."

She further explained that to enhance the transparency of doctoral studies, the theses will be prepared based on the standards outlined in the National Guide for Doctoral Thesis Writing. She added, "For the first time, we commit to a percentage of the total number of doctoral students who will undergo training abroad or another form of mobility. At the same time, we are creating mechanisms to reduce dropout rates and support doctoral students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds." Integrity is crucial, especially concerning higher education.

