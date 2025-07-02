Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Ministry of Health, digitalization project: integrated IT system, financed by PNRR

O.D.
English Section / 2 iulie

Photo source: facebook.com/Ministerul Sănătătii

Photo source: facebook.com/Ministerul Sănătătii

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Health is taking a new step towards modernizing the medical administration, launching for public consultation the specifications for the acquisition of the services necessary to implement an integrated IT system, an essential part of the institution's digitalization project, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "The digitalization of the Ministry of Health is an important project from PNRR that we are committed to successfully completing," said the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete. He emphasized that digitalization is intended to improve the internal functioning of the institution and facilitate access to faster and clearer services for citizens and medical professionals.

30 million euro project: the beginning of a digital transformation

The project, with an estimated budget of 30 million euros, is part of Component 7 of the PNRR - "Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Health”. The initiative aims to simplify administrative procedures and optimize work processes, by integrating a modern and scalable IT system, capable of serving both the needs of the institution and citizens. The public consultation is scheduled to last 10 days, during which interested economic operators can analyze and propose changes or additions to the published specifications.

Objective: a more transparent and efficient healthcare system

Minister Rogobete stated that the digitalization of healthcare institutions will lead to greater efficiency, transparency and interoperability, in a medical system often criticized for bureaucracy and lack of coherence between its components.

"Digitalization will significantly contribute to the modernization of the healthcare system in Romania”, the official also said. After the public consultation period, the official public procurement procedure will be launched. The implementation of the IT system is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025, with the objective of completion by the end of 2026 - a deadline set in the PNRR calendar.

