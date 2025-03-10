Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

NASA to cut power on Voyager probes to extend mission

O.D.
English Section / 10 martie

NASA to cut power on Voyager probes to extend mission

NASA engineers have decided to shut down two of the science instruments on Voyager 1 and 2 to ensure their mission continues in interstellar space for as long as possible. According to Space.com, the cosmic ray subsystem on Voyager 1 was shut down on February 25, and the low-energy particle instrument on Voyager 2 will be deactivated on March 24.

Over 46 billion kilometers traveled

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 have exceeded expectations, continuing to transmit data more than 46 billion kilometers from Earth. Voyager 1 entered interstellar space in 2012, and Voyager 2 in 2018. "The two Voyager probes have been the rock stars of the solar system since launch, and we want to keep them that way for as long as possible," said Suzanne Dodd, Voyager mission manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Falling power

Both probes operate on a system that generates electricity from the heat released by the decay of a plutonium isotope. However, the available power is decreasing by about 4 watts per year, which has led NASA to gradually turn off some instruments. In the 1980s, several instruments were already deactivated after the probes completed their exploration of the giant planets in the Solar System. In October 2024, NASA shut down the plasma experiment aboard Voyager 2 because it was collecting limited data due to the probe's orientation relative to the interstellar plasma flow.

Contribution of deactivated instruments

The recently shut-down cosmic ray subsystem on Voyager 1 was instrumental in confirming that the probe had left the heliosphere, the region influenced by the solar wind. Meanwhile, the low-energy particle instrument on Voyager 2, scheduled to shut down in March, measures ions, electrons, and cosmic rays from the sun and the galaxy.

Hope for mission extension to 2030

Currently, each probe has three functional instruments, but NASA estimates that by 2026, only two will remain. This strategy aims to extend the Voyager mission as far into the 2030s as possible. "Every minute of every day, the Voyager probes are exploring a region of space that no other probe has ever been to before. Each new day could be the last, but it could also bring unique discoveries about interstellar space," said Linda Spilker, a Voyager program scientist.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 martie
Ediţia din 10.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5791
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2147
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9195
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur429.7070

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb