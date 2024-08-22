NATO's military is overwhelmingly superior to Russia's

Versiunea în limba română

The combined military forces of the 32 NATO member states would be in a clear outnumbered and overwhelming advantage in terms of the number of military equipment, if the Russian Federation led by Vladimir Putin attacked an allied state and all other states acted militarily through the prism of the provisions of Article 5 regarding the common defense of the North Atlantic Treaty, according to the data and information published on the globalfirepower.com website.

The cited source made an analysis of the military power that the NATO bloc has in relation to Russia, comparing only 25% of the NATO forces and 75% of the forces of the Russian Federation. The comparison made is based on geopolitical and strategic realities. NATO is an alliance made up of multiple member states, each with its own commitments and contributions to collective defense and, because of this, only part of each state's resources are available for NATO operations, representing a compromise between international commitments and national defense needs. In contrast, Russia, as a single state, can concentrate a much larger proportion of its forces in a single theater of operations, which is why a ratio of 75% was chosen. This report illustrates both the mobilization capacity and the operational flexibility of each side in a hypothetical conflict.

If NATO were to mobilize 75% of the forces of each member state, then it would have an overwhelming superiority over Russia, but this mobilization would involve a huge logistical and political effort, difficult to achieve in a multinational alliance.

The analysis shows that NATO surpasses Russia in most important categories, except for the number of tanks, artillery equipment, corvettes and submarines. Even if the availability of the armed forces of the 32 member states taken into account by the quoted source is only 25% compared to 75% in the case of Russia, NATO's superiority is reflected in all the main areas, including air force, naval force, financial resources and infrastructure logistics. These differences give NATO a stronger strategic position in the event of a conventional conflict, demonstrating a considerable superiority in total military capabilities.

According to the data found on the globalfirepower.com website, if the allied states would each contribute, in a conflict with Russia, 75% of their armed forces (the same as Russia), then we would witness a massive amplification of NATO's military capabilities in all categories. This would have the following implications:

1. Total Military: NATO would have 4,520,250 soldiers, far exceeding the Russian forces.

2. Active military personnel: NATO would reach 2,554,050 active military personnel, which would put enormous pressure on Russia.

3. Equipment: The NATO air force would be overwhelming, and the number of armored vehicles, artillery equipment, tanks, corvettes and submarines would increase exponentially, far surpassing Russia in all these areas.

This change would decisively strengthen NATO's position, turning it into an immense military power that would dominate globally in all categories - active and reserve military numbers, logistics, air force, naval force and land force.

That situation is, however, a purely hypothetical one, because it is possible that, in the event of a conflict, dissensions may also appear among the Alliance, as countries such as Hungary, Turkey and Slovakia, which have continued to diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation and even boycotted the military support given by NATO to the authorities in Kiev, even if there were exceptions - such as Turkey - which provided weapons - Bayraktar drones - to the Ukrainian air force.