New alerts at regional airports in France

The French regional airports of Brest, Carcassonne, Rennes, Tarbes, Bordeaux-Merignac, Beziers, Montpellier and Nantes received bomb alerts yesterday, some of which were evacuated, leading to the diversion of flights, according to international media.
The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) in France confirmed for AFP that "several national airports, including the one in Nantes, have received threats of attack".
The bomb alerts turned out to be false, and Paris Transport Minister Clement Beaune said in this context: "These false alarms are not bad jokes. They are criminal offences. They will be punished".
And the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, said that the authors of these false alerts are "little clowns", who will be "found and punished".
On Wednesday, most major French airports, except the two in Paris, were temporarily evacuated after receiving false bomb threats, leading to the cancellation of 130 flights and flight delays.
And in Belgium, on Wednesday, the Ostend-Bruges Airport was evacuated following a bomb alert launched shortly after a plane had landed here that was going to leave for the French Lille airport.
At the same time, the Federal Palace in Bern, which houses the Swiss Parliament and Government, was partially evacuated after a suspicious object was reported.
• Five Schengen states reintroduce border controls
The current crisis situation generated by the conflict in the Middle East has led some European states to suspend the Schengen agreement, respectively to reintroduce border controls.
The Minister of the Interior of Italy announced that controls will be reintroduced at the border with Slovenia - a member country of the European Union and the Schengen Area. Poland and the Czech Republic have introduced temporary border controls with Slovakia, and Germany is preparing border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic.
For its part, Austria reintroduces border controls with Italy, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
In the context of the new crisis, European countries raised the level of anti-terrorist alert. Greece declared the orange level, and France and Belgium - the maximum level.
• Netanyahu: "The Hamas attack aimed to destroy the expansion of the Israeli-Arab peace"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that the shock caused by the attack committed on October 7 by the Islamist movement Hamas against Israel was aimed at preventing the expansion of peaceful relations in the Middle East and asked London to continue supporting the Israeli counteroffensive, reports Reuters.
"We were on the verge of expanding that peace and destroying that expansion is one of the reasons why this action was taken," Netanyahu told visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Israel, noting: "This is the darkest hour. . That means this is a long war and we will need your continued support."
For his part, Rishi Sunak promised that London would stand by Israel, welcoming the decision to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, notes Agerpres.
Sunak said Israel is doing everything it can to limit civilian deaths. "I know you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the Hamas terrorists," the British official said, adding: "I welcome your decision to ensure that the routes to Gaza will be open for humanitarian aid to enter. I am proud to be standing here with you. We will be with you, in solidarity. We will be with your people and we also want you to win".
The US Embassy in Lebanon yesterday urged American citizens in this country to organize their "departure as quickly as possible, when commercial options are still available", informs Reuters and AFP. A similar request, addressed to British citizens, came in the meantime from the embassy of the United Kingdom in the Lebanese capital.
In the same message, the embassy advises American citizens who choose not to leave Lebanon to prepare plans for emergency situations, notes Agerpres.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave this country "immediately". France, Germany and other Western countries have, in turn, warned their citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon.
-------------
The European Parliament yesterday condemned the terrorist attacks committed by the Palestinian movement Hamas against Israel, while expressing its concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The Parliament also demands the immediate release of all the hostages taken by Hamas and recognizes Israel's right to self-defense, "consecrated in international law and limited by it".
-------------
The ambassadors of the Arab countries in Brussels yesterday asked the European Union to request a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and to do everything possible to immediately stop the violence against the population, reports the EFE agency. "Everything must be done to stop the massacre in Gaza and save the civilians", declared the ambassador of Palestine in the Belgian capital, Abdalrahim Alfarra, at a press conference, notes Agerpres. The diplomatic representatives of the Arab countries said that they are in contact with the European authorities to "respect international law" and in this sense they mentioned the "founding principles" of the EU.
