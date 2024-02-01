Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
New criteria for approval of football stadiums

O.D.
English Section / 1 februarie

New criteria for approval of football stadiums

Versiunea în limba română

The sports infrastructure has improved considerably in the last two decades, but there are still major problems in certain areas of the country, where stadiums have not yet been built to the standards of these times. The FRF announces that, during the meeting of the Executive Committee, it was proposed to introduce new criteria for the homologation of football stadiums in Romania, which will be divided into three categories. The proposal comes as a solution for the detailing and good understanding of the criteria for differentiating the stadiums according to the competitive echelons for which they are to be used. There will be three categories for each competitive echelon, at the male senior level, notes frf.ro. Homologation of the stadiums will also be done at the level of women's and junior football, but not for each echelon separately. Among the criteria that will be taken into account in establishing the category are: The size of the land; The dimensions of the teams' locker rooms and the facilities offered by them; The location of the changing rooms; The facilities offered by the referees' locker rooms; The existence of the doping cabinet; The existence and facilities of the room for observers; Other facilities offered by the stadium (seats for people with disabilities, officials' access to the wireless internet network, TV platforms, parking lots, VIP facilities, etc.)

On the other hand, the proposal for the introduction of a new function in the minimum organizational structure required for clubs applying for the license for League 1 and those participating in European competitions was made by the CE of the FRF. "Starting with the 2025/2026 season, the teams must have a sports director, either trained at the FRF or abroad. We have 25 places, 14 for League I, 4 for League II and five for former internationals", declared the president of the FRF, Răzvan Burleanu. According to frf.ro, starting with the licensing process for the 2025-2026 season, the license applicant, participating in the League 1 National Championship at the time of applying for the League 1 / UEFA license, must have a qualified Sports Director, confirmed as a Sports Director by FRF by completing the Sports Director course or an equivalent course, which deals with the following issues of the license applicant (fulfillment of this article will be verified starting from March 2025, for the licensing related to the 2025 - 2026 competitive season): supervision of the entire activity club football; identifying targets for transfers, depending on the club's strategy; trading, recruitment and batch planning; recruitment, management and development of coaching staff; the transition of young people from the academy to the first team. By way of exception, teams promoted to League 1 in the 2024-2025 competition season will be able to prove that they enrolled in such a course in the first year of participation in the League 1 National Championship.

