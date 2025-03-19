Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ofcom imposes tougher rules on online platforms in the UK

O.D.
English Section / 19 martie

Ofcom imposes tougher rules on online platforms in the UK

Versiunea în limba română

From this week, technology companies operating social platforms in the UK are required to implement stricter measures to restrict illegal content, under a new online safety regime imposed by the regulator Ofcom.

Social platforms forced to act quickly

Facebook (Meta), TikTok (ByteDance), YouTube (Alphabet) and other similar networks must now apply improved moderation, offer more effective reporting systems and implement security mechanisms to detect and prevent illegal activity. "Platforms must act quickly to comply with the new regulations, and our codes are designed to help them in this process," said Suzanne Cater, chief executive of Ofcom.

Harsh penalties for companies that fail to comply

The Online Safety Act, which comes into force in 2023, imposes higher standards on content shared on social networks. Ofcom has set a deadline of March 16 for companies to assess the risks that illegal content poses to users. Companies that fail to comply with this law can be fined up to £18 million or 10% of annual turnover.

Additional checks on file-sharing services

In addition, Ofcom has launched a separate programme to check the security measures adopted by file-sharing and file-storage services, which are considered vulnerable to the distribution of illegal content. Providers of these services must submit their risk assessments by March 31, otherwise they may be fined. Through these measures, the British authorities aim to create a safer digital environment and protect users from harmful content on the internet.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 martie
Ediţia din 19.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

DIKE

Suplimentul BURSA DIKE
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5516
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1759
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9132
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur442.3181

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb