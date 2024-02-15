Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Oil Terminal - profit of 14.3 million lei last year, up 23%

ANDREI IACOMI
English Section / 15 februarie

Oil Terminal - profit of 14.3 million lei last year, up 23%

Versiunea în limba română

Since the beginning of this year, the regulated rates for the flow of crude oil and petroleum products through the oil terminal have been increased by 20%

The port operator Oil Terminal (OIL) reported, for last year, a preliminary net profit of 14.3 million lei, with 23.2% more than the previous year, given that revenues from the provision of services amounted to 346 .7 million lei, up 15%, according to the company's report published yesterday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

After the first nine months of the year, Oil Terminal reported revenues from the provision of services of 256 million lei, 20% more than those from January-September 2022, against the background of the crisis created by the conflict in the Black Sea - Ukraine area and deliveries to the Republic of Moldova.

In 2023, the biggest expenses of the port operator were those of personnel, amounting to 139.1 million lei, with 22.9% more than the previous year, while other operating expenses amounted to 118.7 million lei, up 6.3% compared to 2022. Under these conditions, the company reported an operating result of 26.8 million lei, 63.9% above that of 2022, an amount that was massively diminished by a negative financial result of 10.3 million lei.

Since the beginning of this year, the regulated tariffs for the flow of crude oil and petroleum products through the oil terminal have been increased by 19.69%, according to an order of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM).

Last September, Oil Terminal shareholders approved a partnership between the company and Iulius Real Estate in order to realize a regeneration and urban development project at the expense of the real estate developer. The partnership involves the establishment of a surface right in favor of Iulius Real Estate, over two plots of land in Constanta, with an area of 254,261 square meters and 129,335 square meters, respectively. Within the project, retail, office, residential, entertainment, park, botanical garden, fresh market and related parking lots will be developed directly by Iulius Real Estate.

At the end of last year, Oil Terminal had total assets of 833.1 million lei, 25% above those of 2022, while total liabilities amounted to 255.2 million lei, up 31% compared to last year previous. "Long-term debts increased by 42%, mainly as a result of the use of the amount of 56.5 million lei (without VAT) from the investment loan contracted with BCR in 2022, for the construction of a reservoir with a capacity of 55,000 mc, located in SP Sud", according to the company's report.

The Romanian State owns, through the Ministry of Energy, 87.7% of the port operator from Constanta, whose stock market valuation amounts to 390 million lei.

