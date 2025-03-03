Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Oil Terminal's profit increased by 34% last year, to 19.2 million lei

A.I.
English Section / 3 martie

Oil Terminal's profit increased by 34% last year, to 19.2 million lei

The company recorded a loss in the fourth quarter

Port operator Oil Terminal (OIL) reported a preliminary net turnover of 474 million lei, 35% more than last year, while net profit amounted to 19.2 million lei, up 34%, according to the company's information on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

After the first nine months, Oil had reported revenues of about 350 million lei, up 36% compared to the first three quarters of the previous year, while net profit was 45.5 million lei, which means that in the fourth semester of 2025 Oil Terminal recorded a loss. The increase in revenue and profit after the first nine months was due to the increase in the quantity of products handled through the terminal, along with the increase in tariffs by ANRM by 19.7% compared to the previous year.

For the past year, Oil Terminal reported personnel expenses of 167.6 million lei, 20% above those of 2023, while other operating expenses amounted to 182 million lei, 53% higher than those of the previous year. The operating result was 34.2 million lei, up 27%, while the company recorded a negative result of 10.6 million lei from financial activities.

At the end of the year, the value of Oil Terminal's assets amounted to 883.7 million lei, while total liabilities were 289.9 million lei, 14% higher than at the end of 2023. "Long-term liabilities increased by 14.2%, mainly as a result of the use of the amount of 28.7 million lei (excluding VAT) from the long-term investment loan, contracted with BCR in 2024, for the modernization of the T26/S (capacity 31,500 cubic meters) and T29/S (capacity 50,000 cubic meters) tanks, located in SP Sud, while current liabilities increased by 12.3%, mainly due to trade debts and debts related to taxes and duties," the company explains in the report.

The Romanian State owns, through the Ministry of Energy, 87.7% of the port operator in Constanta, whose stock market valuation amounts to about 370 million lei.

